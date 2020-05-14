Midnight race for a haircut as New Zealand barbers reopen from lockdown

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Lines formed outside three different barbers and a cafe in the Auckland suburb of Birkenhead at 12:01 a.m. Thursday local time for a haircut and a late-night bite as the country relaxed some of the world's toughest restrictions.

The big picture: NZ is gradually coming out of lockdown this month having eliminated community spread. Hair salons, retailers and restaurants are among the first to reopen. Karl Hurcombe, a barber, told Axios it was "nerve-wracking" not knowing when he'd reopen because he has a bank loan and a mortgage. He organized rent relief, but now he's in two minds about restrictions easing. "Part of me was like I've got myself in a bit of a laid-back rut now!" he said.

The Barber Shop Company is still busy at 1 a.m.

Dutch Delight cafe owner Willem van der Velden with Birkenhead Village Town Centre Association town center manager Kae Condon, who organized the unusual reopening after local Scott Cordes asked her if any barbers would be open before he had to return to work at 9.a.m. on Thursday. Van der Velden said he thought it'd be "funny" to join the barbers' drive.

Graham Wallace, Jonathan Sharrock and Cordes, who explained: "We wanted to help the community, and the boys here are all looking to go to work ... and looking sharp like Elvis and at the moment, we're not looking sharp like Elvis, but at 1 o'clock we will be!"

When Ishita Jadia's partner decided to drive roughly 9 miles from the outer Auckland suburb of Albany for a haircut in Birkenhead, she and her sister Megha Jadia decided to go with him still wearing their pyjamas and were excited to grab a quick bite at the cafe.

Condon, with trainee barber Caleb John, signs B & M Barbers' register that helps NZ keep on top of contact-tracing. John was about two months into his course when lockdown happened, but he appreciated spending more time with his pregnant wife.

Karl Hurcombe, who got Cordes' hair "looking sharp" said it's been "nerve-wracking" during the lockdown not knowing when he'd reopen. "We had to organise rent relief from the landlord and they were pretty good, but I think the main worry for me was how long was it going to go on for? And how were we going to be able to pay the rent? And I've got a bank loan as well, the mortgage and all that sort of stuff; not knowing what's going to happen from one day to the next. I must admit I was in two minds. Part of me was like I've got myself in a bit of a laid-back rut now. I can't believe I'm going to admit this, but I actually watched all 25 of the James Bond movies.

Maria Tyrrell and her son Heath Tyrell celebrated him just turning 13 by going to the barbers. "And because his father gave him the most awful cut in the world, so we're desperate to get it tidied up," she said. "He looks like Kim Jong-il!"

