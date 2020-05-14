Midnight race for a haircut as New Zealand barbers reopen from lockdown

A cafe and barbers shop in the Auckland suburb of Birkenhead open at 1 minute past midnight on Thursday after New Zealand moved into lockdown level 2. All photos: Rebecca Falconer/Axios
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Lines formed outside three different barbers and a cafe in the Auckland suburb of Birkenhead at 12:01 a.m. Thursday local time for a haircut and a late-night bite as the country relaxed some of the world's toughest restrictions.
The big picture: NZ is gradually coming out of lockdown this month having eliminated community spread. Hair salons, retailers and restaurants are among the first to reopen. Karl Hurcombe, a barber, told Axios it was "nerve-wracking" not knowing when he'd reopen because he has a bank loan and a mortgage. He organized rent relief, but now he's in two minds about restrictions easing. "Part of me was like I've got myself in a bit of a laid-back rut now!" he said.
FBI agents investigating Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) over his mass sell-off of stocks seized a phone belonging to the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman after serving a search warrant Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Why it matters: Burr was hit with a federal lawsuit in late March over the sell-off that preceded a market crash caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He dumped between $582,029 and $1.56 million, ProPublica reported in March. Burr has strenuously denied any wrongdoing. His spokesperson declined to comment to Axios on the report.