New Zealand's top health official Ashley Bloomfield told a briefing Monday he's confident "we have achieved our goal of elimination" of the novel coronavirus following days of reporting single-digit cases. NZ was to move from alert level 4 at 11:59 p.m. local time Monday, enabling some non-essential businesses to reopen.

The big picture: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her Cabinet would discuss the next move May 11, but level 3 restrictions could be extended if the trend reverses. "There is no widespread undetected community transmission in New Zealand," she said. "We have won that battle. But we must remain vigilant if we are to keep it that way." NZ reported one COVID-19 case Monday, taking its total to 1,122. The virus has killed 19 New Zealanders.

