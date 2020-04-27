47 mins ago - Health

New Zealand has "won the battle" against coronavirus community spread

Rebecca Falconer

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives a briefing at Parliament House in Wellington. Photo: Mark Mitchell/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

New Zealand's top health official Ashley Bloomfield told a briefing Monday he's confident "we have achieved our goal of elimination" of the novel coronavirus following days of reporting single-digit cases. NZ was to move from alert level 4 at 11:59 p.m. local time Monday, enabling some non-essential businesses to reopen.

The big picture: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her Cabinet would discuss the next move May 11, but level 3 restrictions could be extended if the trend reverses. "There is no widespread undetected community transmission in New Zealand," she said. "We have won that battle. But we must remain vigilant if we are to keep it that way." NZ reported one COVID-19 case Monday, taking its total to 1,122. The virus has killed 19 New Zealanders.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Markets rallied in Asia Monday as several countries look to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns, per the Wall Street Journal, which reports Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index rose 2.4%.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.97 million people and killed over 206,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 868,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 965,000 from 5.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 226,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Several state and city authorities eased restrictions this weekend, as the number of novel coronavirus cases continued to rise along with the death toll in the U.S.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 965,942 people and killed over 54,800 in the United States, with 26,732 new cases and 1,092 deaths reported Sunday, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 107,00 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Sunday night.

Ursula Perano

3 Southern states will begin to ease coronavirus lockdowns

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Governors in Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina have announced plans to ease their coronavirus lockdowns.

The latest: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) announced plans on Monday to allow some nonessential businesses to reopen on Friday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

