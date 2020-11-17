States enact new restrictions as COVID-19 hospitalizations peak

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. reached a new peak of 73,014 on Monday, per the COVID Tracking Project.

Driving the news: Governors in several states announced new restrictions to combat the wave of rapid COVID-19 spread, with fears that the numbers will continue to accelerate as people gather for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Worth noting: Iowa became the latest state to issue some sort of mandate for wearing face coverings in public.

Where it stands: The U.S. reported 148,532 new coronavirus cases on Monday. 581 people died from the virus on the same day, bringing the total to 238,217 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Experts have warned of a particularly deadly winter this year, as the coronavirus pandemic intersects with the seasonal flu.

Go deeper:

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of the latest mask mandates and case numbers.