States enact new restrictions as COVID-19 hospitalizations peak

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. reached a new peak of 73,014 on Monday, per the COVID Tracking Project.

Driving the news: Governors in several states announced new restrictions to combat the wave of rapid COVID-19 spread, with fears that the numbers will continue to accelerate as people gather for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Worth noting: Iowa became the latest state to issue some sort of mandate for wearing face coverings in public.

Where it stands: The U.S. reported 148,532 new coronavirus cases on Monday. 581 people died from the virus on the same day, bringing the total to 238,217 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of the latest mask mandates and case numbers.

Rebecca Falconer
23 hours ago - Health

U.S. reports 1 million coronavirus cases in 6 days

A COVID-19 testing super site in Costa Mesa, Calif., which this week became the second state after Texas to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The U.S. recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases in six days as the country surpassed 11 million infections Sunday, Johns Hopkins data shows.

The big picture: Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from the coronavirus are accelerating across the country, as more governors and local officials announce new measures to try and curb the pandemic's spread.

Rebecca Falconer
Nov 16, 2020 - Health

Washington state announces new restrictions to combat "raging" pandemic

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee during a news conference in Seattle earlier this year. Photo: Elaine Thompson/Pool/Getty Images

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced Sunday new restrictions to mitigate surging COVID-19 cases, as he warned the state is "in a more dangerous position than we were in March, when our first stay-at-home order was issued."

What he's saying: Inslee said if left unchecked, the "raging" pandemic "will assuredly result in grossly overburdened hospitals and morgues, and keep people from obtaining routine by necessary medical treatment for non-COVID conditions."

Rebecca Falconer
Nov 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Michigan imposes coronavirus restrictions on schools and restaurants

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a speech at Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, in October. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) announced Sunday new restrictions designed to combat spiking COVID-19 cases — including suspending organized sports, halting in-person classes and closing restaurants and bars to indoor dining.

Why it matters: Whitmer said Michigan was in "the worst moment of this pandemic to date," after the state confirmed a record 44,019 people new cases and 416 more deaths in the past week.

