Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Thanksgiving and COVID-19: What to know

A farmer holds a six-month-old turkey. Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Officials across the U.S. are urging people to forgo their typical large-scale Thanksgiving plans this year and replace them with smaller gatherings or virtual celebrations as coronavirus cases spike nationwide.

The big picture: The U.S. on Thursday set another record, reporting more than 160,000 new COVID-19 cases, the first day over 150,000 since the pandemic began, per the New York Times. Officials worry the numbers will only continue to accelerate due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

  • Canadian officials have attributed some of the country's recent case increases to its Thanksgiving holiday, which is observed on the second Monday in October, per the Washington Post.
  • “In some areas we are learning that gathering during the Thanksgiving weekend contributed to the elevated case counts we are seeing today,” Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, said last month.

What they're saying: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says "the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with people in your household."

  • If you do plan on hosting a meal with people outside your household, the CDC recommends wearing a mask, social distancing, having your guests bring their own plates, cutlery and silverware, and eating outdoors, if possible.
  • If you're attending a gathering, the CDC says you should bring your own utensils, plates and cups, avoid the area where food is being prepared and wear a mask.
  • The CDC recommends avoiding travel if possible.
  • It also urges people to consider hosting a virtual Thanksgiving with friends and family instead.
  • When it comes to holiday shopping, officials are calling on people to take advantage of curbside pick-up and online ordering.
  • NIAID director Anthony Fauci, recently urged Americans to "use common sense" when celebrating the holiday. "Obviously, it's kind of difficult to be eating and drinking at a dinner with a mask on … to the extent that you can, keep that mask on," Fauci told CBS on Friday.

Go deeper: 7 million packages could experience delays per day this holiday season

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Measles is surging around the worldThe trickiest vaccine launch in U.S. history.
  2. Politics: California governor attended dinner for 12 despite COVID-19 spikes.
  3. Business: Walmart, grocers reinstate coronavirus shopping restrictions — Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America.
  4. States: North Dakota governor issues mask mandate amid coronavirus spike.
  5. World: Austria announces nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

North Dakota governor issues mask mandate amid coronavirus spike

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Photo: Stephen Yang/Getty Images

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) issued a statewide mask mandate late Friday evening that will apply when individuals are inside businesses, indoor public spaces or outdoor spaces when social distancing is not sufficient.

Why it matters: North Dakota's coronavirus numbers per capita are soaring, with the state reporting over 1,800 new cases on Thursday and another 1,400 new cases on Friday. The state's hospitals are overloaded, as are its neighbor, South Dakota's. States nationwide are approaching or already in similar conundrums.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Race and education in America

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Al Seib (Los Angeles Times)/Getty

Education is viewed as America’s great equalizer. But our segregated past supports barriers to quality education today.

Deep Dive (10 min. read)Arrow