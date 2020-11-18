The United States topped 250,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday as infections soar in nearly every pocket of every state in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Why it matters: The sharp rise in the number of cases and fatalities has accelerated calls for government action. Wednesday's news exceeded infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci's March prediction in which he said "we should be prepared" that COVID-19 could kill 240,000 Americans.

Between the lines: "There is always a lag in deaths, compared with the rate of infection and hospitalizations, and with the latter measure now hitting records every day — 76,830 Americans were hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the Covid Tracking Project — the death toll is certain to go on rising," the New York Times writes.

The state of play: A number of states across the country have taken more drastic action over the past week, enforcing face mask mandates, partial lockdowns and advisories.

The context: The Trump administration is still downplaying the impact of the coronavirus more than eight months into the pandemic.