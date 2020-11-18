Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Over a quarter-million people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The United States topped 250,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday as infections soar in nearly every pocket of every state in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Why it matters: The sharp rise in the number of cases and fatalities has accelerated calls for government action. Wednesday's news exceeded infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci's March prediction in which he said "we should be prepared" that COVID-19 could kill 240,000 Americans.

Between the lines: "There is always a lag in deaths, compared with the rate of infection and hospitalizations, and with the latter measure now hitting records every day — 76,830 Americans were hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the Covid Tracking Project — the death toll is certain to go on rising," the New York Times writes.

The state of play: A number of states across the country have taken more drastic action over the past week, enforcing face mask mandates, partial lockdowns and advisories.

The context: The Trump administration is still downplaying the impact of the coronavirus more than eight months into the pandemic.

Joe Biden's plan to forgive student debt

President-elect Biden this week endorsed a proposal to immediately forgive up to $10,000 in student debt, with some experts arguing he could do so via executive action.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with Mike Pierce, policy director for the Student Borrower Protection Center, about Biden's plan, why it matters and what comes next.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Pfizer says latest data shows its COVID vaccine is safe and 95% effective — Hospitals are short staffedInfections are rising almost everywhere in the U.S.
  2. Politics: Axios-Ipsos poll: Biden's rising COVID trust.
  3. Economy: How consumer spending slowdown affected U.S. businesses.
  4. Education: NYC will again close public schools.
  5. Sports: The Tokyo Olympics look set to go ahead with fans.
Caravans are the new marches

Demonstrators participate in a car caravan protest calling for public school classes to be held remotely in Chicago. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

As the virus surges and mass public gatherings become more perilous, our cars have become the new vehicles of political expression.

Driving the news: Automobiles plastered with images of and makeshift memorials to COVID-19 victims who died in poverty will circle at least 22 state capitals next week — the latest example of Americans trading in their walking shoes for a pandemic-friendly way to make their voices heard.

