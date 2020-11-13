Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Oregon and New Mexico enter partial lockdowns

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

The governors of Oregon and New Mexico issued two-week, partial lockdowns in their respective states on Friday.

Why it matters: The U.S. has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks. Though officials have hesitated to reinstate the sweeping measures they enforced during the first wave, states are facing increased pressure as case numbers rise and hospital beds fill.

The state of play: The orders in both states will close non-essential businesses like gyms and entertainment venues and allow only take-out for restaurants and bars.

  • Retail outlets, grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open but at limited capacity, while churches will be required to host people in reduced numbers.
  • Oregon’s partial lockdown, set to start on Nov. 18, also limits social gatherings to six people.
  • Schools that “meet the metrics” will stay open, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said at a press briefing Friday.
  • That will not change in New Mexico, either, when the state enters lockdown Nov. 16.

Where it stands: In the past week, Oregon has seen a 104% increase in average cases per day compared to two weeks earlier. Case rates are topping 1,000 daily, according to Brown.

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Mexico have risen 231% over the past month. In the last two weeks, COVID-19 deaths jumped by 281%.
  • Renee Edwards, chief medical officer at Oregon Health and Science University, called Brown's order "difficult to hear but necessary."

Context: Other states are also beginning to ramp up restrictions despite reluctance to issue full lockdowns.

  • New York has closed nighttime bars and restaurants and limited private gatherings to no more than 10 people. New York City is considering shutting down in-person schooling as early as Monday.
  • The governors of California, Oregon and Washington issued a joint message on Friday urging out-of-state travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Sam Baker
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Alito criticizes state and local coronavirus restrictions

Alito testifying before Congress in 2019. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito last night criticized some of the restrictions state and local leaders have imposed during the pandemic, saying they may violate the First Amendment and casting them as part of a long, dark turn toward lawmaking through "executive fiat."

What he's saying: "Think of all the live events that would otherwise be protected by the freedom of speech ... think of worship services ... think about access to the courts or access to a speedy trial," Alito said in a speech to the conservative Federalist Society.

Sam Baker
10 hours ago - Health

The possible long-lasting effects of COVID-19

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Recovering from the coronavirus does not necessarily mean you'll bounce back to your old, pre-infection self: Most people who survived a severe infection were still dealing with some combination of physical, emotional and financial pain weeks later.

Driving the news: That's the conclusion from researchers who tracked more than 1,600 people who were hospitalized for coronavirus infections in Michigan. Their findings were published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

