At least six cases in six days: Newhouse and Lamborn test positive for COVID-19

Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty

Reps. Dan Newhouse (D-Wash.) and Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the tally of lawmakers across the U.S. who have contracted the virus.

The big picture: The two announcements on Wednesday follow positive tests for Sen. Chuck Grassley, Rep. Cheri Bustos, Rep. Ed Perlmutter, Rep. Tim Walberg and Rep. Don Young in the latest string of outbreaks.

The state of play: More than 25 members of Congress have tested positive for or were presumed to have COVID-19 since March, per GovTrack.

  • 82 have quarantined or come into contact with someone with COVID-19.
  • The latest cases come amid increased scrutiny of government officials, some of whom have flouted their own issued guidelines.
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revised plans recently for an in-person dinner honoring newly elected Democratic members of Congress after facing backlash.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 19 hours ago - Health

FDA approves first coronavirus test for self-testing at home

Laura Robles, 14, takes a swab at a COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles on Nov. 11. The Lucira test kit is a nasal swab to be used by people aged 14 or older. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration announced in a post Tuesday night that it has issued an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 test for self-testing at home — and it returns rapid results.

Why it matters: Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus are accelerating across the U.S. This rapid home test could help reduce testing delays.

Rebecca Falconer
18 hours ago - Health

South Australia to enter strict "circuit breaker" lockdown

People queuing at to enter a grocery story in Adelaide, South Australia, on Wednesday ahead of the midnight lockdown. Photo: Kelly Barnes/Getty Images

South Australia will enter a "circuit breaker" lockdown overnight in an attempt to quash a COVID-19 outbreak, state Premier Steven Marshall announced Wednesday, saying: "We are going hard and we are going early. Time is of the essence."

The big picture: 36 new coronavirus infections have been confirmed since the first community case for six months was detected in state capital Adelaide Sunday. All schools, construction, bars and eateries must close for six days from midnight. Only one person per household can leave home each day and exercise outside is prohibited under the rules. Regional travel and fast food delivery are both banned.

Go deeper: Australian city Melbourne to exit one of world's longest lockdowns

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
12 hours ago - Health

U.S. hospitals are short staffed amid rise of coronavirus cases

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

More than one in five U.S. hospitals don't have enough workers right now as hospitals fill up with coronavirus patients, especially in the Midwest, The Atlantic reports.

Why it matters: Even though doctors have gotten better at treating the virus, all that progress doesn't matter if there's no one to deliver care to a patient.

