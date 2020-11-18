Reps. Dan Newhouse (D-Wash.) and Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the tally of lawmakers across the U.S. who have contracted the virus.

The big picture: The two announcements on Wednesday follow positive tests for Sen. Chuck Grassley, Rep. Cheri Bustos, Rep. Ed Perlmutter, Rep. Tim Walberg and Rep. Don Young in the latest string of outbreaks.

The state of play: More than 25 members of Congress have tested positive for or were presumed to have COVID-19 since March, per GovTrack.