Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has tested positive for the coronavirus, he tweeted Tuesday.

Why it matters: Grassley is the second oldest member of the Senate at 87 years old, meaning he is at high risk for a severe infection, according to the CDC. The Iowa senator is the third in the line of succession to the presidency as president pro tempore of the Senate.

The Senator was seen at the Capitol speaking to reporters Monday afternoon, per CNN.

The announcement comes a week after Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), who is also 87, announced he had contracted the virus.

What he's saying: Grassley wrote that he is "feeling good" and will continue to quarantine. He did not specify how he was exposed.

"I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon."

Worth noting: Grassley had not missed a Senate vote for 27 years until earlier Tuesday, when he wrote in a statement he would quarantine after being exposed to the virus. The Senate does not let members vote remotely.