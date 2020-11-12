Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

87-year-old Rep. Don Young tests positive for COVID

Young arrives for a news conference outside of the Capitol in March 2019. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), the oldest member of Congress, tweeted Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Why it matters: At 87 years old, Young is part of the age group at "greatest risk for severe illness from COVID-19," according to the CDC.

  • Young was elected to his 25th term earlier this month, per AP.
  • He told Alaska Public Media in September that while he wears a mask, he did not require people attending his campaign events to do so. "Our nation should be responsible for one’s actions," he said at the time.

What he's saying: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time," Young tweeted Thursday. "May God Bless Alaska."

Flashback: Young initially downplayed the pandemic, joking in March that the coronavirus was the "beer virus," per Alaska Public Media. He later said he did not fully understand the severity of the pandemic.

The big picture: States across the U.S., including Alaska, are seeing surges in new infections.

  • Earlier on Thursday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) told residents in a video that "like the rest of the nation, Alaska’s COVID-19 status is now in the red.”
  • Dunleavy added: “No matter what you believe about the virus, the facts are the facts: Hospitalizations and sick health care workers are reaching untenable levels. ... We must act together now, while we still have choices.”
  • Alaska recorded at least 477 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, per the state's Department of Health and Social Services. At least 100 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Go deeper: Coronavirus cases rise by 40%

Axios
Updated 51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: The trickiest vaccine launch in U.S. history — Cases surge 40% nationwide — Comorbidities hit patients with developmental disorders hardest.
  2. Politics: Biden's Day 1 pandemic plan.
  3. Business: America's coronavirus complacency — Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America.
  4. Energy: Why a vaccine won't save oil markets.
  5. Sports: The Masters faces big changes after a seven-month delay.
  6. States: Chicago issues stay-at-home advisory as COVID-19 cases spike.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
1 hour ago - Health

The trickiest vaccine launch in U.S. history

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Even if the federal government manages to secure the cash needed for COVID-19 vaccine distribution — and that's a big if — there's still a huge task ahead at the state level.

Why it matters: America has never attempted to vaccinate so many people on such short notice, with so many lives on the line.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alison Snyder, author of Science
2 hours ago - Science

The pandemic is testing our decision-making

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As the pandemic accelerates in the U.S. and dire warnings come about the winter ahead, people are weighing the risks of celebrating the holidays with family and friends.

Why it matters: The pandemic-holiday punch can distort our perception of risk, but there are a few good tips for smart decision-making in these unprecedented times.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow