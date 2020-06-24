2 hours ago - Health

Washington becomes latest state to make wearing masks in public mandatory

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee at a March briefing in Seattle. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced on Tuesday a mandatory order requiring face coverings to be worn in all indoor public spaces and outdoors if physical distancing can't be maintained.

Driving the news: The order, effective Friday, comes as several counties across the state have reported increases in coronavirus cases, as local economies reopen from lockdown and states across the U.S. see spikes.

"I think of these face coverings, in some sense, as a statement. It's a statement that when you wear it, it means you care about people, because it means you want to reduce the risk that you are going to infect another person."
— Inslee's remarks during Tuesday's news briefing

By the numbers: Washington has confirmed almost 30,000 novel coronavirus cases, including over 4,000 hospitalizations. More than 1,200 people have died of the virus in the state.

  • Nationwide, more than 121,200 people have died of COVID-19. More than 2.3 million have tested positive for the virus from over 28 million tests.

The big picture: Other states to have introduced mandatory measures for face masks are: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. The District of Columbia has also introduced measures on face coverings.

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

NIAID director Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Robert Redfield testified on Tuesday that they were not consulted on White House move to withdraw from the World Health Organization, per the New York Times.

What they're saying: “Despite any policy issues that come from higher up in the White House, we at the operational level continue to interact with the WHO in a very meaningful way, literally on a day by day basis,” Fauci said.

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) urged Texans to stay home to fight the "rampant" spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday, warning in interviews with local outlets KRIS-TV and KBTX-TV that the state has reported an all-time high of over 5,400 new cases over the last 24 hours.

The big picture: Increases in coronavirus cases were reported in 29 U.S. states and territories on Monday, but officials are pushing ahead with reopening local economies, the Washington Post reports.

Jacob Knutson
15 hours ago - World

Pubs and restaurants in England to reopen as coronavirus lockdown eases

People walking past a social distancing sign in London. Photo: Mike Kemp/In PIctures via Getty Images

Pubs, restaurants and other businesses in England can resume business on July 4 after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that it would move to the third stage of its coronavirus reopening plan, per the BBC.

Why it matters: The U.K. government also reduced its two-meter social-distancing rule in England and will instead introduce a "one meter plus" rule as the lockdown eases.

