1 hour ago - Health

N.C. governor issues statewide order to wear face coverings

Gov. Roy Cooper at a Get Out the Vote event in 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Gov. Roy Cooper said that face masks should be worn by everyone in public across North Carolina and paused the next phase of the state's reopening on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Coronavirus hospitalizations in the state have continued to rise since last month, although there was a slight dip on Wednesday, according to state health department data.

Driving the news: California and Washington state issued similar orders mandating face coverings on Tuesday.

Details: High-risk individuals in North Carolina — those over 65 years old and those with underlying medical conditions — are urged to remain home for the next 3 weeks, outside of essential services.

  • Gatherings of over 10 people across the state are prohibited for another three weeks, under the state's current reopening plan.

By the numbers: 906 people in North Carolina are currently being hospitalized from the coronavirus. There are over 56,000 COVID-19 infections in the state, and 1,266 fatalities, per the state's health department.

What they're saying: “North Carolina is relying on the data and the science to lift restrictions responsibly, and right now our increasing numbers show we need to hit the pause button while we work to stabilize our trends,” Cooper said in a statement.

Go deeper: California issues statewide face mask order as coronavirus cases climb

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil's Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday there had been 39,436 new novel coronavirus cases and 1,374 in 24 hours.

The big picture: Coronavirus infections and fatalities in Brazil have continued to climb exponentially, after President Jair Bolsonaro challenged state governors to defy his push to reopen businesses. Bolsonaro was ordered by a federal judge on Tuesday to wear a face mask outside or face being fined.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
20 hours ago - Health

Washington becomes latest state to make wearing masks in public mandatory

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee at a March briefing in Seattle. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced on Tuesday a mandatory order requiring face coverings be worn in all indoor public spaces and outdoors if physical distancing can't be maintained.

Driving the news: The order, effective Friday, comes as several counties across the state have reported increases in coronavirus cases, as local economies reopen from lockdown and states across the U.S. see spikes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will impose a travel advisory and 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates beginning Thursday at midnight.

By the numbers: More than 121,200 Americans have died from COVID-19. Over 2.3 million people have tested positive for the virus from 28 million tests in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 647,000 Americans have recovered.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow