There is "little evidence" coronavirus is under control in most states, report says

Dolores Park in San Francisco, California on May 22. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

The spread of the novel coronavirus has not slowed in 24 states, according to a new model by Imperial College London that forecasts infection spikes as more people travel and leave their homes in the coming weeks.

Why it matters: Nearly every state across the U.S. has taken steps to reopen their economies partially or completely, including some regions and industries that are deemed "low-risk" for spreading the virus, per a New York Times analysis.

What they found: Texas, Arizona, Illinois, Colorado and Ohio are at the highest risk in the college's model — which has not yet been peer-reviewed — followed by Minnesota, Indiana, Iowa, Alabama and Wisconsin.

  • The researchers predict that deaths over the next two months could exceed the current national death toll by more than two-fold, if transmissions continue to rise as less social distancing is enforced.
  • They emphasize that rapid testing, contact tracing and behavioral precautions are crucial to slow the spread.
"Our results suggest that while the US has substantially reduced its reproduction numbers in all states, there is little evidence that the epidemic is under control in the majority of states."
"Without changes in behaviour that result in reduced transmission, or interventions such as increased testing that limit transmission, new infections of COVID-19 are likely to persist, and, in the majority of states, grow."
— Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team

Where it stands: U.S. counties most recently identified as having a high prevalence of coronavirus cases — or at least 100 cases per 100,000 people — tend to be in the South and Midwest, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

  • But, Illinois, Colorado, Ohio, Indiana and Iowa have seen a slight decrease in cases within the last week.

Between the lines: Fauci noted at a CNN town hall on Thursday that he has "a little skepticism about models," as they "are subject to the suppositions and the assumptions you put into them."

  • This study does not account for contract tracing, wearing masks, mass testing or changes to workplace or transit systems to accommodate the virus.
  • Fauci has advised states that are reopening "to be on the alert" for "little blips" of infections as stay-at-home restrictions are lifted across the U.S.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil added more than 20,000 cases of the novel coronavirus to its official count on Friday, tallying the most cases worldwide outside of the U.S. (over 330,890) and exceeding Russia's reported cases on Friday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 338,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5.1 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 13 million tests).

Updated 15 hours ago - Health

Michigan governor extends stay-at-home order until June 12

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a General Motors event in January 2020 in Hamtramck, Michigan. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) extended the state's stay-at-home order through June 12, via an executive order on Friday.

Why it matters: Michigan now has a stay-at-home order that is set to outlast all other states, per a New York Times analysis. Nearly every state across the U.S. has taken steps to at least reopen certain regions and industries that are seen as "low-risk" for spreading the virus.

Coronavirus in Africa reaches new milestone as cases exceed 100,000

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on March 30 Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic "reached a milestone in Africa" on Friday, as the World Health Organization says the virus has spread to every country on the continent, with over 100,000 confirmed cases.

The big picture: Africa’s low mortality rate associated with COVID-19 may be caused in part by 60% of the continents' population is under the age of 25, according to early analysis by the WHO. Adults over 65 are at a higher risk of dying or being hospitalized due to the coronavirus, per the CDC.

