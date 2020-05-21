50 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the South

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Several Southern states are seeing a rise in new coronavirus cases, moving them further away from an important target for safely reopening parts of their economies.

Why it matters: The Trump administration's reopening guidelines call for a consistent decline in new cases before proceeding with the process — and some states are proceeding even without clearing that threshold.

Between the lines: The total number of cases is an important piece of the puzzle — but it's only one piece.

  • The number of new cases will rise as a state performs more testing, so looking at this metric in isolation can give the false impression of a worsening outbreak.

Yes, but: Some of the states whose new cases are increasing in this analysis — including Arkansas, North Carolina and North Dakota — also fare poorly in a more holistic analysis that also accounts for other metrics.

Where it stands: South Dakota has made the most progress over the past week, cutting its new cases by over half.

  • North Carolina and North Dakota bring up the rear, with spikes in new cases of around 40%.

This analysis uses a seven-day average, to minimize the distortions of reporting delays or similar technical issues, and compares that average to the average from the week before.

  • We're using data from the COVID Tracking Project. Other sources, including the widely used Johns Hopkins database, show different results for some states, including Washington state.

The bottom line: No one measurement tells the whole story, and there are signs that most of the country is moving in the right direction.

  • But there's a big difference between moving in the right direction and being out of the woods, and there will be no victory over the coronavirus without a sustained, documented decline in the number of new cases.

Restaurants prepare for "distance eating"

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Shorter menus, pricier food, less service, servers wearing masks and surgical gloves: The future of dining out looks far from festive.

Why it matters: Eating in restaurants is a creature comfort that matters a lot to many people, and the fact that the experience won't just go back to normal will unnerve and disappoint everyone who wishes the coronavirus would simply go away.

40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 5,011,467 — Total deaths: 328,368 — Total recoveries — 1,908,581Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 1,551,853 — Total deaths: 93,439 — Total recoveries: 294,312 — Total tested: 12,647,791Map.
  3. Federal response: Trump eases up on threat to withhold funding to Michigan over mail-in ballots, says he plans to stop taking hydroxychloroquine "in a day or two"CDC releases detailed 60-page roadmap on reopening.
  4. World: Confirmed deaths in Brazil's largest city spike by over 400%The pandemic is a force for deglobalizationGlobal cases spike over 24 hours.
  5. Business: Nearly half of U.S. households have lost income since mid-March.
  6. Education: In-person graduation ceremonies are tempting some schools.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Isolating coronavirus patients isn’t as easy as it sounds

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

States and cities are trying to fill in the gaps that could prevent many vulnerable people from successfully isolating themselves — an important part of tracing coronavirus infections and reducing the virus' spread.

Between the lines: People who don’t have a home, who live in communal settings, or who don’t have a way to meet their basic needs without leaving the home pose complicated challenges to the U.S.’ containment effort.

1 hour ago - Health