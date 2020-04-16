2 hours ago - Health

Midwest states launch joint effort to reopen amid coronavirus

Orion Rummler

Protestors against quarantine orders, Lansing, Michigan, April 15. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

A group of states across the Midwest is the latest to announce a joint regional plan to reopen businesses in the wake of stay-at-home efforts designed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: President Trump is expected to tell governors on Thursday that he won't hold them back if they want to restart their state economies, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Mike Allen report.

  • Northeastern states, including those hardest hit by the virus, like New York and New Jersey, announced a regional task force to guide the easing of coronavirus restrictions on Monday.
  • Western states including California, Oregon and Washington teamed up earlier this week on a plan to lift lockdowns as conditions permit.

Details: The governors of Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky say they will focus on four factors to reopen their states: (1) controlling new infections and hospitalizations; (2) virus testing and tracing; (3) gauging whether hospitals can manage another virus surge; and (4) how to handle social distancing at work.

What they're saying: “Phasing in sectors of our economy will be most effective when we work together as a region," the governors said in a statement. "This doesn’t mean our economy will reopen all at once, or that every state will take the same steps at the same time. But close coordination will ensure we get this right. Over time, people will go back to work, restaurants will reopen, and things will go back to normal. We look forward to working together as one region to tackle this challenge together.”

The bottom line: Leading coronavirus modeling has recently lowered its projection for the number of American deaths from COVID-19, a sign that social distancing is working.

Go deeper: Michigan protesters rally over Gov. Whitmer's stay-at-home order

Go deeper

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Over 1 million coronavirus tests will be dispersed next week across Africa, AP reports. The continent as a whole has reported 916 deaths.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 140,700 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 532,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Jonathan SwanMike Allen

What Trump will tell governors about the coronavirus economic reopening

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Based on what President Trump has said publicly, he is expected to make clear to governors when they talk during an afternoon video teleconference Thursday that he won’t hold them back if they want to reopen their states for business.

Why it matters: Trump has signaled that he will provide guidelines, but that he is anxious to get the country reopened and is unwilling to wait until May 1.

Go deeperArrow10 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Map: U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

22 million jobless claims have been filed over the past four weeks. More jobs have been lost in the last month than were gained since the Great Recession.

The big picture: The $349 billion cap for small business loans was reached Thursday, a sign that more cash will be needed to help struggling businesses.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 5 hours ago - Health