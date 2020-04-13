Northeastern states form council for reopening economies amid coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that his state, along with the governors of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware, will form a regional task force to guide the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Why it matters: Widespread shutdowns of nonessential businesses have caused significant economic damage not just in New York, an epicenter of the crisis in the U.S., but also in the surrounding states that rely on New York City as a business hub.

Governors will name a public health official, an economic official and their respective chief of staff to the task force, which will look to provide recommendations in a matter of weeks.

The big picture: California, Oregon and Washington announced a similar plan to move jointly toward reopening their economies on Monday. It comes as President Trump insisted on Twitter Monday that he, not governors, has the authority to reopen state economies.

What they're saying: "We should start looking forward to reopening, but reopening with a plan and a smart plan, because if you do it wrong, it can backfire," Cuomo said at a press conference Monday.