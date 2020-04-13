51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Northeastern states form council for reopening economies amid coronavirus

Ursula Perano

Photo: Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that his state, along with the governors of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware, will form a regional task force to guide the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Why it matters: Widespread shutdowns of nonessential businesses have caused significant economic damage not just in New York, an epicenter of the crisis in the U.S., but also in the surrounding states that rely on New York City as a business hub.

  • Governors will name a public health official, an economic official and their respective chief of staff to the task force, which will look to provide recommendations in a matter of weeks.

The big picture: California, Oregon and Washington announced a similar plan to move jointly toward reopening their economies on Monday. It comes as President Trump insisted on Twitter Monday that he, not governors, has the authority to reopen state economies.

What they're saying: "We should start looking forward to reopening, but reopening with a plan and a smart plan, because if you do it wrong, it can backfire," Cuomo said at a press conference Monday.

  • "Our economies are connected," said Delaware Gov. John Carney. "Our states are connected in a real way, in terms of transportation and visitation and the rest. And so our working together, sharing our information and intelligence, I think will help each of us to make better decisions,"
  • "We have not yet plateaued. We're a couple of beats behind New York. Our positive tests have begun to flatten, but we're not yet there," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.
  • But Murphy added: "An economic recovery only occurs on the back of a complete health care recovery, and that order is essential and getting that wrong ... could have inadvertent unintended consequences which could be grave."

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

Andrew Cuomo says he wants to reopen New York "as soon as possible"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a press conference at the State Capitol. Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) told a briefing Sunday he's coordinating with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut on when to ease coronavirus restrictions, adding he wants to reopen nonessential businesses and public places "as soon as possible."

The big picture: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told Cuomo via text message of plans to keep 1,800 public schools shut until the end of June, per the New York Times. But Cuomo said it's too early to make such a call. "That's his opinion, but he didn't close them, and he can't open them," he said.

Go deeperArrow15 hours ago - Health
Alayna Treene

Trump plans second coronavirus task force focused on the economy

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is preparing to launch a second coronavirus task force focused on reviving the U.S. economy, which has been battered by the coronavirus, two administration officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: There is growing energy within the West Wing to start easing people back to work by May 1. But some public health officials, including those on the coronavirus task force, have warned against doing so, raising concerns about reopening America too soon.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Apr 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

Cuomo says the "worst is over" if New York continues to be "smart"

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Monday that in terms of New York's coronavirus outbreak, "the worst is over" if the state continues to be "smart" about adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Why it matters: New York has been the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, reporting 189,033 cases as of Monday afternoon — more than any country other than the U.S. But the state's rate of hospitalizations has flattened in recent days, indicating that it may have turned a corner in combating the outbreak.

Go deeperArrow4 hours ago - Health