The committees to reopen America

Justin Green

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Carolyn Cole-Pool/Getty Images

The drumbeat to turn America's lights back on is approaching a crescendo, even as the virus is in the opening stanza.

The big picture: Preempting President Trump, two groups of states are working on regional plans to lift their lockdowns as conditions permit.

  • The eastern group: New York, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
  • The western group: California, Oregon and Washington.
  • Both groups say they'll use metrics to guide reopening, with more details expected over the coming days.

Why it matters: Trump claimed today that he is the decider on when states reopen. His tweets undermined GOP talking points and are constitutionally dubious.

  • But the underlying truth: States that are in the early stages of the outbreak are relying on his leadership to convince people to stay at home.
  • That includes major swaths of Trump country, and the president's bully pulpit could play a decisive role in ending lockdowns too soon to flatten the curve.

Between the lines: Lessons from New York, which has suffered America's worst outbreak, will form a template for rolling back restrictions in parts of the country with later projected peaks.

  • "The worst is over" in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today.
  • That could change if New Yorkers don't keep up their social distancing, he emphasized.
  • NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio noted recent declines in three key metrics: 1) positive tests; 2) patients admitted to the hospital; 3) patients admitted to the ICU.

The bottom line: More than 10,000 people have died from the coronavirus in New York alone. It's a very sad day when only 671 recorded deaths is good news.

World coronavirus updates: Italy and Spain begin easing restrictions

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Spain and Italy, the two European countries hit worst by the coronavirus, began easing lockdown measures on Monday for some industries.

By the numbers: COVID-19 had killed more than 118,000 people and over infected 1.85 million globally, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 446,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Rebecca Falconer
Rebecca Falconer

Andrew Cuomo says he wants to reopen New York "as soon as possible"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a press conference at the State Capitol. Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) told a briefing Sunday he's coordinating with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut on when to ease coronavirus restrictions, adding he wants to reopen nonessential businesses and public places "as soon as possible."

The big picture: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told Cuomo via text message of plans to keep 1,800 public schools shut until the end of June, per the New York Times. But Cuomo said it's too early to make such a call. "That's his opinion, but he didn't close them, and he can't open them," he said.

Fadel Allassan
Fadel Allassan

Cuomo says the "worst is over" if New York continues to be "smart"

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Monday that in terms of New York's coronavirus outbreak, "the worst is over" if the state continues to be "smart" about adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Why it matters: New York has been the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, reporting 189,033 cases as of Monday afternoon — more than any country other than the U.S. But the state's rate of hospitalizations has flattened in recent days, indicating that it may have turned a corner in combating the outbreak.

6 hours ago - Health