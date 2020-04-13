The drumbeat to turn America's lights back on is approaching a crescendo, even as the virus is in the opening stanza.

The big picture: Preempting President Trump, two groups of states are working on regional plans to lift their lockdowns as conditions permit.

The eastern group: New York, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

New York, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The western group: California, Oregon and Washington.

California, Oregon and Washington. Both groups say they'll use metrics to guide reopening, with more details expected over the coming days.

Why it matters: Trump claimed today that he is the decider on when states reopen. His tweets undermined GOP talking points and are constitutionally dubious.

States that are in the early stages of the outbreak are relying on his leadership to convince people to stay at home. That includes major swaths of Trump country, and the president's bully pulpit could play a decisive role in ending lockdowns too soon to flatten the curve.

Between the lines: Lessons from New York, which has suffered America's worst outbreak, will form a template for rolling back restrictions in parts of the country with later projected peaks.

"The worst is over" in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today.

in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. That could change if New Yorkers don't keep up their social distancing, he emphasized.

if New Yorkers don't keep up their social distancing, he emphasized. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio noted recent declines in three key metrics: 1) positive tests; 2) patients admitted to the hospital; 3) patients admitted to the ICU.

The bottom line: More than 10,000 people have died from the coronavirus in New York alone. It's a very sad day when only 671 recorded deaths is good news.