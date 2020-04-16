1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

What Trump will tell governors about the coronavirus economic reopening

Jonathan Swan, Mike Allen

Based on what President Trump has said publicly, he is expected to make clear to governors when they talk during an afternoon video teleconference Thursday that he won’t hold them back if they want to reopen their states for business.

Why it matters: Trump has signaled that he will provide guidelines, but that he is anxious to get the country reopened and is unwilling to wait until May 1.

Protests by people who want to get back to work have broken out in Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina and Virginia, per USA Today.

  • "Demonstrators drove thousands of vehicles — many draped with protest signs — to Michigan's state Capitol, ... loudly protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order," the Detroit Free Press reports from Lansing.

The state of play: If Trump starts urging parts of the country to get back to work, his supporters in those states will want to follow his lead.

What's next: Multiply what's happening now by several times, and we could see major clashes across the country between cautious governors and angry, impatient constituents.

  • This will likely be exacerbated as red states, including Texas, start coming back online.

Ursula Perano

Michigan protesters rally over Gov. Whitmer's stay-at-home order

Protestors stormed the state Capitol on Wednesday in response to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stringent stay-at-home order, NBC News reports.

The latest: The Michigan Conservative Coalition and the Michigan Freedom Fund organized the event, designated "Operation Gridlock." Coordinators invited participants to instigate traffic jams — writing on Facebook: "Do not park and walk — stay in your vehicles!"

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Cases top 2 million

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 137,100 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 517,000 people have recovered from the virus.

By the numbers: The U.S. has reported the most cases (more than 639,000 from 3.2 million tests). Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 180,000).

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates: Death toll surpasses 30,000

The U.S. recorded its worst single-day death toll from the novel coronavirus Wednesday. More than 2,400 deaths were reported — taking the total to over 30,800, per Johns Hopkins.

The big picture: The number of cases exceeds 639,600 in the U.S. as of Thursday morning. More than 3.2 million tests have been conducted and over 52,700 Americans have recovered from the virus.

