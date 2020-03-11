1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Congress "last to leave" as other institutions send people home

Alayna TreeneJonathan Swan

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

While major institutions across the U.S. are sending people home and reassessing interactions amid coronavirus fears, Democratic and Republican leaders on Capitol Hill have told lawmakers they have no immediate plans to close Congress.

Why it matters: It's a potential petri dish for the virus. Many lawmakers fit high-risk profiles because they're over 60, have underlying health conditions and are mixing in close quarters with visitors, staff and reporters.

  • President Trump isn't exactly leading the charge to pause, either. As Democratic rivals Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled rallies Tuesday in Ohio, Trump's team announced a March 19 campaign event with Catholics in Wisconsin.

The state of play: Several members of Congress remain under self-quarantine after they came in contact with a CPAC attendee who tested positive for the virus. But other lawmakers, staff and reporters moved freely about the halls on Tuesday, in close contact as usual, with no buffers between people.

What we're hearing: Aides told us they’re perplexed by the slowness of the institution to react and adapt to the dangers of the virus.

  • "Alarm bells seem to be going off everywhere except Capitol Hill," one Senate Republican chief of staff told Axios. "What needs to be done isn't rocket science."
  • "The Hill may be the worst place in D.C. right now. At least in the airport half the people aren't shaking hands and talking to each other," one senior House Republican aide told Axios. "Give it a week and everyone will be walking around in hazmat suits."
  • "If all the health warnings are warranted, then a lot of members of Congress may come down with this thing because those guys cannot just stop pressing the flesh," observed veteran lobbyist Bruce Mehlman.

The other side: Congressional leaders want to keep working to shape legislative packages to address the virus' impacts.

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told members of the Democratic caucus Tuesday that "we are the captains of the ship" and "we are the last to leave," while seeming to throw cold water on proposals to have members vote remotely or extend next week's congressional recess.
  • "The first thing we would do is close down tours. That seems like low-hanging fruit," a senior Democratic aide told Axios. "You can’t give the optics that you’re not working, but if you want to show that you're considering the safety of the people, tours would be the first to go."

The big picture: The virus has prompted major businesses and institutions to quickly regroup.

  • Google asked all North American employees to work from home.
  • The Gridiron Club canceled its annual press dinner for only the third time in its 135-year-old history.
  • The Securities and Exchange Commission became the first federal agency to direct staff at its D.C. office to work remotely after an employee with respiratory problems was told they may have the virus.
  • CNN said that at the request of the campaigns and "out of an abundance of caution," it will hold its March 15 Democratic primary debate in Phoenix with no live audience, press filing center or spin room.

Alayna Treene

Alayna Treene

Exclusive: Congressmen reintroduce bill to allow members to vote from home districts

A tour operator, wearing a protective mask, gestures as he leads a tour near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 9. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Rick Crawford (R-Ark.) are reintroducing a 2013 bill that would enable members of Congress to virtually participate in committee hearings and vote remotely on suspension bills from their home districts amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to an advanced copy of the press release obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Congress, which is tasked with governing the country out of the coronavirus crisis, could quickly become a dangerous place for members and staffers, many of whom are over the age of 60 — the age group the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised to stay home as much as possible.

Mar 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler
Orion Rummler

Sanders, Biden to debate without a live audience in Arizona out of caution for coronavirus

Biden and Sanders debate on Feb. 25 in Charleston, South Carolina. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will not debate in front of a live audience in Phoenix, Arizona, this weekend, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego confirmed on Tuesday.

What's happening: There are two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Arizona, and four presumptive positive cases, per the state health department. One confirmed case is travel-related, while the other confirmed case and all presumptive cases are believed to have been transmitted person-to-person.

11 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer
Rebecca Falconer

Lawmakers self-quarantine after contact with confirmed coronavirus cases

Rep. Mark Meadows speaks to members of the media at the Capitol in January. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said on Tuesday that he will self-quarantine following "a positive test for COVID-19 by a friend in Washington, D.C., with whom he recently interacted," per a statement.

Details: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) andRep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) also self-quarantined after coming into contact with someone at CPAC 2020 who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Calif.) said she will self-quarantine after coming in contact with a confirmed case in D.C.

Updated 13 hours ago - Health