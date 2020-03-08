Ted Cruz to self-quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient

Several U.S. public health officials warned Sunday that Americans can expect greater community spread of the novel coronavirus and those who are at greater risk — people over 60 and/or with underlying health conditions like heart, kidney or lung disease — should limit unnecessary travel and exposure to large public gatherings.

The big picture: Governments around the world are scrambling to contain the virus. COVID-19 has infected more than 106,000 people in more than 100 countries and territories, mostly concentrated in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections this past week. The global death toll has risen to more than 3,800.