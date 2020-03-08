27 mins ago - Health

Ted Cruz to self-quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient

Rebecca Falconer

Sen. Ted Cruz speaks to members of the media at the U.S. Capitol in January. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) confirmed via Twitter on Sunday evening he recently interacted with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, so he's decided to self-quarantine at home.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Axios

Coronavirus updates: Officials warn at-risk Americans to take precautions

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

Several U.S. public health officials warned Sunday that Americans can expect greater community spread of the novel coronavirus and those who are at greater risk — people over 60 and/or with underlying health conditions like heart, kidney or lung disease — should limit unnecessary travel and exposure to large public gatherings.

The big picture: Governments around the world are scrambling to contain the virus. COVID-19 has infected more than 106,000 people in more than 100 countries and territories, mostly concentrated in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections this past week. The global death toll has risen to more than 3,800.

Rebecca Falconer

Cuomo: Coronavirus risk remains low despite first confirmed case in N.Y.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday there's "no reason for undue anxiety" after a woman in her late 30s became the first in the state to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Details: Per Cuomo, the woman contracted the virus in Iran, which has now reported nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases. She has since been put into isolation after the Wadsworth Lab in Albany confirmed the results. "[T]he general risk remains low in New York," Cuomo said. "We are diligently managing this situation," he said.

Ursula Perano

Sanders mocks Trump's coronavirus response: This "great scientist" says it will end in April

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Sen. Bernie Sanders mocked President Trump's response to the novel coronavirus Tuesday at the Democratic debate.

What they're saying:

" In the White House today, we have a self-described great genius — self-described — and this great genius has told us that this coronavirus is going to end in two months. April is the magical date that this great scientist we have in the White House has determined — I wish I was kidding, that is what he said."
— Sanders
