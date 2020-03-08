Ted Cruz to self-quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient
Sen. Ted Cruz speaks to members of the media at the U.S. Capitol in January. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) confirmed via Twitter on Sunday evening he recently interacted with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, so he's decided to self-quarantine at home.
Go deeper:
- Your best defense against coronavirus
- U.S. warned to prepare for worst on coronavirus
- Why we panic about coronavirus, but not the flu
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.