2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Congressmen reintroduce bill to allow members to vote from home districts

Alayna Treene

A tour operator, wearing a protective mask, gestures as he leads a tour near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 9. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Rick Crawford (R-Ark.) are reintroducing a 2013 bill that would enable members of Congress to virtually participate in committee hearings and vote remotely on suspension bills from their home districts amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to an advanced copy of the press release obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Congress, which is tasked with governing the country out of the coronavirus crisis, could quickly become a dangerous place for members and staffers, many of whom are over the age of 60 — the age group the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised to stay home as much as possible.

  • Millions of visitors also pass through Capitol Hill each year. As of this afternoon, visitors are still allowed in the building.
  • Meanwhile, several members of Congress — including Sen. Ted Cruz and Reps. Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, Doug Collins and Julia Brownley — have placed themselves under self-quarantine after interacting with individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

Details: The "Members Operating to Be Innovative and Link Everyone (MOBILE) Resolution" would create a secure, remote voting system for members to vote on suspension bills, which are generally noncontroversial bills that require a two-thirds vote to pass.

Worth noting: Swalwell has introduced and failed to pass the MOBILE Resolution every Congress since the 113th (2013–2015), so the measure faces an uphill battle.

  • But the ongoing concerns of safety surrounding the coronavirus may change the voting dynamics. Members of Congress have been floating ideas on how to continue legislating while also prioritizing their health.

What they're saying:

  • “Modern technology belongs in Congress and my resolution would allow Members to not only spend more time with their constituents and their families, but would prove useful for a number of situations, including the public health crisis in which we currently find ourselves,” Swalwell said.
  • “The ability for Members of Congress to vote remotely if need be has been technologically feasible for decades,” said Crawford. “The ongoing coronavirus outbreak underscores the need for Congress to embrace what the 21st Century has to offer.”

Go deeper: The latest developments from the coronavirus

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus updates: Italy extends lockdown to entire country

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

In an extreme measure that will effectively lock down 60 million people, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday that the government has extended internal travel restrictions to the entire country, after initially locking down the country's northern region in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

The big picture: COVID-19 has infected more than 110,000 people in over 100 countries and territories, mostly concentrated in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections this past week. The global death toll has risen to more than 3,800.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 1 hour ago - Health
Ina Fried

Cisco, Facebook and Intel also pull out of Mobile World Congress

Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images

More large companies are skipping Mobile World Congress amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Among the latest to pull out are AT&T, BT, Cisco, Deutsche Telekom, Facebook, Intel, Nokia and Vodafone, who join Ericsson, Sony and LG among large companies pulling out of the annual Barcelona trade show.

Why it matters: MWC is the traditional gathering place of mobile companies from all over the world — and that's the concern.

Go deeperArrowFeb 11, 2020 - Technology
Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Palestinians struggle to rally opposition to Trump plan at UN Security Council

Mahmoud Abbas speaks at the UN General Assembly. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

A UN Security Council vote on a Palestinian draft resolution rejecting President Trump's Middle East peace plan has been postponed. It's unclear if and when it will take place.

Why it matters: This is a significant setback for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is expected to give a speech opposing the plan at a special meeting of the Security Council tomorrow.

Go deeperArrowFeb 10, 2020 - World