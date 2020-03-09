Rep. Matt Gaetz to self-quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient

Rep. Matt Gaetz is the latest member of Congress to go into self-quarantine after coming in contact with an individual at CPAC who has since tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Gaetz was seen traveling with President Trump on Air Force One about an hour before his office announced that he would go into self-quarantine. Gaetz's office reports that he is not feeling symptoms, but has received testing and is expecting results soon.

Between the lines: Gaetz received pushback last week for wearing a gas mask on the floor of the House as Congress weighed emergency coronavirus funding. Many viewed the stunt as making light of the situation.

A citizen in Gaetz's Florida district died from the virus a few days later.

The big picture: Multiple members of Congress have self-quarantined after a CPAC attendee tested positive for the coronavirus last week. CPAC speakers included President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and hordes of congresspersons were in attendance.