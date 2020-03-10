Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders, Biden campaigns cancel Cleveland rallies over coronavirus concerns

Zachary Basu

Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders' and Joe Biden's campaigns announced in separate statements Tuesday that their dueling rallies tonight in Cleveland will be canceled due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: It's the first time rallies in the 2020 presidential primary will be canceled over coronavirus fears. Both campaigns said they would evaluate future events on a case by case basis.

  • The news follows warnings from Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine, who tweeted Tuesday: "Through the limiting of large events, our goal is to dramatically slow down the spread of COVID 19 and save lives. Now is the time to take action. ... The truth is that COVID 19 is dangerous. We can't ignore it. We can't wish it away. We have to call it as it is."

What they're saying:

"Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland. We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concerns about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak. Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight. All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis."
— Sanders communications director Mike Casca
"In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is cancelled. We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events. In the coming days. Vice President Biden thanks all of his supporters who wanted to be with us in Cleveland this. Additional details on where Vice President Biden will address the press tonight are forthcoming."
— Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield

Go deeper

Margaret TalevAlexi McCammondAlayna TreeneStef W. Kight

Biden reborn with a massive Super Tuesday comeback

Biden speaks in Los Angeles Tuesday night. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Super Tuesday made Joe Biden the 77-year-old Comeback Kid, clipping Bernie Sanders' wings and transforming the Democratic primary into a two-man race.

Why it matters: Biden's campaign was broke and all but dead until he won South Carolina on Saturday. The revival that unfolded across 14 states last night was built not only on strong support from African Americans but also a consolidation of white, establishment Democrats around the former vice president.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

What to watch in the Nevada debate

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photos: Cengiz Yardages and Mario Tama/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg's wealth will fuel rather than shield him from tests and attacks when he makes his Democratic primary debate debut on the stage tonight in Las Vegas.

The state of play: Bernie Sanders is still the front-runner. So the other candidates must weigh which of the two presents a bigger threat to their viability: Sanders, with his combined delegate, polling and grassroots momentum? Or Bloomberg, with his bottomless budget?

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios

Coronavirus updates: Trump leaves Capitol Hill without solidifying economic relief plan

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

President Trump and White House officials left Capitol Hill Tuesday with no specific policy proposals to implement as the economic and public health impacts of the novel coronavirus are worsening by the hour.

The big picture: The global death toll from the COVID-19 has now passed the 4,000 mark, with the first death in New Jersey confirmed Tuesday, — taking the U.S. toll to 28.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health