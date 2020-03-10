49 mins ago - Health

SEC first federal agency to ask staff to work remotely over coronavirus

Rebecca Falconer

The Securities and Exchange Commission building in Washington, D.C. Photo: Mark Wilson/Newsmakers

The Securities and Exchange Commission emailed employees at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., asking them to work from home after a worker with respiratory symptoms was told they could potentially have the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The SEC is the first federal agency to take such action. It said it made the directive, "effective immediately," which means people who work on the building's 9th floor must "telework," out of "an abundance of caution," per the Washington Post, which first reported the news. "To the best of our knowledge, the employee remained asymptomatic during the employee’s time in the building," the SEC added.

Coronavirus updates: Global death toll tops 4,000 as cases in Italy soar

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has just passed the 4,000-mark, as cases in Italy surge amid a nationwide lockdown.

The big picture: COVID-19 has infected almost 113,000 people in over 100 countries and territories, mostly concentrated in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections this past week. Italy reported a jump in deaths from 97 to 463 on Monday. Infection numbers surged to 9,172 — the highest outside China.

Courtenay Brown

SEC says companies impacted by coronavirus can delay earnings filings

SEC chairman Jay Clayton testifies during the House Financial Services Committee hearing, Oct. 4, 2017. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it would give coronavirus-impacted companies more time to file key financial documents — including quarterly reports — on a conditional basis.

Why it matters: It's among the first agencies to announce regulatory relief for corporations affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Rebecca Falconer

Amazon employee in Seattle tests positive for coronavirus

The Amazon headquarters complex in downtown Seattle. The "Amazon Brazil" building is located on the city's 9th Avenue. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

An Amazon employee who works in the tech giant's "Amazon Brazil" office in downtown Seattle has tested positive to the coronavirus.

Details: An Amazon spokesperson said Tuesday night the company is "supporting the affected employee, who is in quarantine." Washington has emerged as the center of the U.S. outbreak, with all nine U.S. deaths occurring in the state. A state of emergency was declared Saturday.

