13 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus: Columbia University the latest to cancel in-person classes

Rebecca Falconer

Columbia University's Low Memorial Library in New York City. Photo: James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images


Columbia University announced Sunday night it canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday and plans to hold remote lessons for the rest of the week after a member of its community was quarantined following exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The Ivy League is the latest educational institution to suspend in-person classes and move studying online in response to the outbreak as the virus continues to spread across the U.S., which now has more than 500 cases, per data from Johns Hopkins and state health departments.

What they're saying: U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams told CNN earlier Sunday it was time to think about canceling large gatherings and closing schools "to prevent more deaths" as the United States moves into a "mitigation phase."

The big picture: Schools across Washington state, one of the areas worst hit by the virus, began to close at the start of this month. The University of Washington announced Friday it was moving classes online in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

  • In New York, Barnard College, an independent institution that's considered an undergraduate college Columbia, followed Columbia's measures and announced it was switching to remote classes.
    • In Westchester County, N.Y., Scarsdale Public Schools said Sunday after a middle school faculty member tested positive for the virus it was closing all district schools from March 9-18 for "cleaning, progress monitoring, and social-distancing."
  • In California, Stanford University canceled in-person classes for two weeks from Sunday after a faculty member tested positive for the virus and two students self-isolated over a possible exposure, though they displayed no symptoms.
  • In Texas, Rice University in Houston announced Sunday it had canceled in-person classes for the week after an employee tested positive,

Elsewhere in the U.S., schools and colleges including Vanderbilt University in Tennessee and The University of California, Los Angeles have stepped up measures to combat the threat of the virus on campus.

