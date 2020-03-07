1 hour ago - Health

More universities cancel on-campus classes as threat of coronavirus looms

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Stanford University and the University of Washington are among the first colleges in the U.S. to suspend in-person classes as the novel coronavirus spreads in California, Washington state and beyond.

The big picture: Universities are mobilizing emergency planning teams to determine what shutdowns could look like, as more Americans test positive for the coronavirus, The New York Times reports. Some schools have told students to prepare for a shutdown if a faculty member or student becomes infected.

The state of play: Many college students are traveling across the country and the world for spring break vacations, increasing their chances of contracting the virus and drawing concern that they will bring COVID-19 back to campus.

Go deeper... Coronavirus updates: Global infections top 100,000

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus updates: More than 100 countries report cases

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and presumptive cases from the CDC.

Nebraska and Oklahoma announced their first presumptive positive cases on Friday, as Florida reported its first virus-related deaths.

The big picture: Governments around the world are scrambling to contain the virus. COVID-19 has infected more than 102,000 people in 100 countries and territories, mostly in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections this past week. The global death toll is more than 3,400.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 16 mins ago - Health
Justin Green

WHO sounds alarm on coronavirus: "This is not a drill"

Photo: A traveler wears a medical mask at Grand Central Station in NYC. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

China may have at least temporarily beaten back the coronavirus, but the World Health Organization is sounding the alarm for everyone else.

Driving the news: "This is not a drill. ... This is a time for pulling out all the stops," its top official said today. "Countries have been planning for scenarios like this for decades. Now is the time to act on those plans."

Go deeperArrowMar 5, 2020 - Health
Axios

U.S. schools prepare for coronavirus spread

Vice President Pence and HHS Secretary Alex Azar (left) tour virus operations center yesterday. Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

Schools across the U.S. are canceling trips abroad, preparing online lessons and even rethinking "perfect attendance" awards as they brace for the possibility that the coronavirus spreads to their communities, AP's Collin Binkley reports.

Why it matters: If schools are forced to close for long stretches, it could have a heavy impact on students who rely on school meals and for parents who use their schools' child care programs.

Go deeperArrowFeb 28, 2020 - Health