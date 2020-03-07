1 hour ago - Health

New York declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

Rashaan Ayesh

New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (R). Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases in New York state continues to tick up.

The state of play: Cuomo tweeted that there are 76 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York as of Saturday afternoon. Of those cases, 57 are concentrated in Westchester County, just north of New York City.

  • On Friday, Manhattan officials asked the federal government to send more diagnostic kits, saying in a letter that the city’s limited capacity to test had “impeded our ability to beat back this epidemic.”
  • Other states have declared states of emergency, including California and Maryland, following confirmed case reports.

Rebecca Falconer

Cuomo: Coronavirus risk remains low despite first confirmed case in N.Y.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday there's "no reason for undue anxiety" after a woman in her late 30s became the first in the state to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Details: Per Cuomo, the woman contracted the virus in Iran, which has now reported nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases. She has since been put into isolation after the Wadsworth Lab in Albany confirmed the results. "[T]he general risk remains low in New York," Cuomo said. "We are diligently managing this situation," he said.

Gigi Sukin

Maryland confirms first 3 cases of coronavirus

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Photo: The Washington Post/Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statement Thursday confirming three cases of the novel coronavirus in the state.

What they're saying: “The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore has confirmed the first three positive cases of novel coronavirus in Maryland. The patients, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas, are in good condition ... I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates.”

Axios

Coronavirus updates: More than 100 countries report cases

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and presumptive cases from the CDC.

Nebraska and Oklahoma announced their first presumptive positive cases on Friday. Florida reported that two elderly residents died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus following international travel.

The big picture: Governments around the world are scrambling to contain the virus. COVID-19 has infected more than 105,000 people in 100 countries and territories, mostly in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections this past week. The global death toll is more than 3,500.

