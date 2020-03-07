New York declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases in New York state continues to tick up.

The state of play: Cuomo tweeted that there are 76 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York as of Saturday afternoon. Of those cases, 57 are concentrated in Westchester County, just north of New York City.

On Friday, Manhattan officials asked the federal government to send more diagnostic kits, saying in a letter that the city’s limited capacity to test had “impeded our ability to beat back this epidemic.”

Other states have declared states of emergency, including California and Maryland, following confirmed case reports.

