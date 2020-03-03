1 hour ago - Health

Washington schools shut as Gov. Inslee seeks $100M to fight coronavirus

Rebecca Falconer

A healthcare worker prepares to transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland on Feb. 29 in Kirkland, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) told a news conference Monday he directed officials to ask the state legislature to designate $100 million from this year's budget to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The state is at the center of the U.S. outbreak. All six of the deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. have occurred in Washington. Four of those who died were residents of the Life Care Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland in King County. Several of the 18 coronavirus infections in the state are residents of the nursing home,

