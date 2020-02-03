China's stocks plunge to 1-year low as coronavirus cases soar

The Shanghai Composite lost nearly $370 billion from its market value and fell to a one-year low in the first day of trading since the Lunar New Year holiday Monday, per Reuters calculations.

Driving the news: Investors are concerned about the global impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, AP notes.

The latest: The market eased slightly at lunchtime in central China, but stocks were still down by more than 8%.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper: What's happening with the coronavirus