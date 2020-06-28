Congressional Republicans push to wear masks amid coronavirus cases spike

More congressional Republicans are advocating for face coverings and rigorous testing for the novel coronavirus, per the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Cases are surging in several Republican-led states, notably in Florida, Arizona and Texas, and scientific evidence shows face coverings can help control the spread of COVID-19.

What they're saying: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 House Republican, on Friday tweeted the above photo of her father Dick Cheney, who was Vice President in George W. Bush's administration, to advocate for wearing face coverings.

Per the Washington Post, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters on Friday "Until we find a vaccine, [masks] are really important. ... We all need during this period, until we find a vaccine, to think of us as protecting not only ourselves but others."

CNN notes Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said last Wednesday, "Everyone should wear a damn mask," amid spiking cases across Florida.

Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.) told the Wall Street Journal of masks Saturday, "I don’t think that’s settled science, but I am willing to say if that’s a condition of getting our economy back on track, I’m willing to follow the rules."

The WSJ notes that some Republicans hope that wearing face coverings "would enable states to avoid business closures, with Rep. Chris Stewart (R.-Utah) telling the Journal: "We’ve seen a spike now and we need to be more disciplined than that, maybe we’re not being as careful as we should be."

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) told the Journal she wore an N95 mask when she attended Trump's Tulsa rally "because many of the attendees had no face coverings."

Republican Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, meanwhile, sent a letter on Thursday to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor asking for extensions to federal funding for testing sites in the state.

Yes, but: Some congressional Republicans have continued to push back on face coverings, with lawmakers including Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Mark Green (R-Tenn.) seen without masks in recent weeks.

Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), a physicians said Friday he could "cite many other professionals" who do not recommend masks, per Yahoo News

The Hill reports that House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), chair of the select committee overseeing the federal response to the pandemic, said Friday to Scalise, the panel's ranking Republican: "If you wish to continue having these meetings in person, you're going to have to adhere to the attending physician [guidance to wear masks] or I will not have the meetings in person."

