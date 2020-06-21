Updated 35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he asked officials to slow coronavirus testing down

President Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the BOK Center, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump told a crowd gathered for his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, he asked officials to "slow the testing down" for the novel coronavirus.

Details: This is the first time Trump has said that he had asked officials to slow testing down. However, the White House quickly told reporters after he made the remarks that he was joking about slowing down testing.

"COVID. To be specific, COVID-19. That name gets further and further away from China, as opposed to calling it the Chinese virus. We — I — did a phenomenal job with it."
— Trump's Tulsa rally remarks

What he's saying: At the rally, he also reiterated his claims that ramped up testing was to blame for the U.S. having the world's highest number of COVID-10 cases, as he again blamed China for the pandemic, which at one stage he referred to as the "kung flu."

  • Trump called COVID-19 a "double-edged sword" because it counts cases like a "young man, 10 years old" who "got the sniffles, he’s gonna recover in about 15 minutes."

Of note: NIAID director Anthony Fauci told the Wall Street Journal this week that increased testing does lead to more cases reported, but he said higher percentages of positive tests results in many states "cannot be explained by increased testing."

The big picture: More than 119,600 Americans have died of COVID-19, Johns Hopkins data shows. Over 2.2. million people have tested positive for the virus from more than 26.5 million tests.

Kendall Baker
12 hours ago - Sports

"Not so fast" for return of sports as athletes test positive for coronavirus

Screenshot: CNN

Friday was not a good day for sports as teams report an increase in positive coronavirus tests among their players.

Why it matters: Considering the NBA shut down in March over one positive test, and leagues and schools are now starting up again with hundreds of cases, there’s reason to be concerned about the viability of sports this summer and into the fall.

Orion Rummler
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Six Trump campaign staffers test positive for coronavirus ahead of Tulsa rally

Trump supporters gather in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Six of President Trump's staffers, who were part of the campaign's advance team for the president's Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have been quarantined after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the campaign told Axios.

Why it matters: Trump's Saturday rally is expected to draw tens of thousands of supporters and protesters. The president has specified that face coverings at the event are optional, telling Axios' Jonathan Swan on Friday: "I recommend people do what they want."

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

