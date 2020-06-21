Trump says he asked officials to slow coronavirus testing down

President Trump told a crowd gathered for his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, he asked officials to "slow the testing down" for the novel coronavirus.

Details: This is the first time Trump has said that he had asked officials to slow testing down. However, the White House quickly told reporters after he made the remarks that he was joking about slowing down testing.

"COVID. To be specific, COVID-19. That name gets further and further away from China, as opposed to calling it the Chinese virus. We — I — did a phenomenal job with it."

— Trump's Tulsa rally remarks

What he's saying: At the rally, he also reiterated his claims that ramped up testing was to blame for the U.S. having the world's highest number of COVID-10 cases, as he again blamed China for the pandemic, which at one stage he referred to as the "kung flu."

Trump called COVID-19 a "double-edged sword" because it counts cases like a "young man, 10 years old" who "got the sniffles, he’s gonna recover in about 15 minutes."

Of note: NIAID director Anthony Fauci told the Wall Street Journal this week that increased testing does lead to more cases reported, but he said higher percentages of positive tests results in many states "cannot be explained by increased testing."

The big picture: More than 119,600 Americans have died of COVID-19, Johns Hopkins data shows. Over 2.2. million people have tested positive for the virus from more than 26.5 million tests.