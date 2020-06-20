Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Hundreds gather for Trump's first campaign rally since start of coronavirus pandemic

A security checkpoint outside of the BOK Center on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds gathered in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday for President Trump's first rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. He told the Wall Street Journal that he sees the event as the real start of his 2020 campaigning.

The big picture: Oklahoma has seen a 91% jump in its coronavirus cases over the past week. The highest concentration of the state's infections are in Tulsa county, per the state's health department.

Catch up quick: A peaceful protester, demonstrating by silently sitting and wearing an "I Can't Breathe" shirt in a secure outdoor area for rally-goers, was arrested Saturday afternoon at the request of the Trump campaign, the Tulsa police department confirmed. The protester was in an section of the event accessible only to ticket holders, the police department said.

Of note: The event was originally billed as a massive gathering that could attracts tens of thousands outside as well as the 19,000-capacity in the arena. But those larger crowds didn't materialize and Trump and Vice President Mike Pence canceled plans for outdoor speeches.

  • Tim Murtaugh, a campaign spokesperson, blamed protesters for interrupting the plans and attempting to "frighten off" Trump supporters. "Sadly, protesters interfered with supporters, even blocking access to the metal detectors, which prevented people from entering the rally," he said.
Tulsa Police take Sheila Buck into custody a security checkpoint entrance on June 20. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Oklahoma National Guard at the BOK Center on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
People wait to attend Trump's rally on June 20. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
People wait to attend Trump's rally on June 20. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Rally-goers in a waiting area outside a rally entrance on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images
Eric Trump does an interview at the BOK Center on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images




Trump: Expect "wild evening" in Tulsa, mask optional

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump defended his decision to move ahead with a controversial large-scale Tulsa rally this weekend amid the pandemic, saying in an interview Friday with Axios that "we have to get back to living our lives" and "we're going to have a wild evening tomorrow night at Oklahoma."

  • Pressed on why he wasn't using his presidential bully pulpit to encourage rally attendees to wear masks, Trump described masks as "a double-edged sword." When asked if he recommended people wear them, he added: "I recommend people do what they want."



Trump warns protesters against coming to Tulsa rally

President Trump. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Friday that "protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes" who show up at his Tulsa rally this weekend "will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle or Minneapolis," promising "a much different scene."

Why it matters: The right to peaceably assemble is guaranteed in the First Amendment, and Trump himself has claimed to be "an ally of all peaceful protesters."




