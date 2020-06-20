Hundreds gather for Trump's first campaign rally since start of coronavirus pandemic

Hundreds gathered in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday for President Trump's first rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. He told the Wall Street Journal that he sees the event as the real start of his 2020 campaigning.

The big picture: Oklahoma has seen a 91% jump in its coronavirus cases over the past week. The highest concentration of the state's infections are in Tulsa county, per the state's health department.

Catch up quick: A peaceful protester, demonstrating by silently sitting and wearing an "I Can't Breathe" shirt in a secure outdoor area for rally-goers, was arrested Saturday afternoon at the request of the Trump campaign, the Tulsa police department confirmed. The protester was in an section of the event accessible only to ticket holders, the police department said.

Six Trump staffers, who were part of the campaign's advance team Saturday rally, have been quarantined after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the campaign told Axios.

who were part of the campaign's advance team Saturday rally, have been quarantined after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the campaign told Axios. Face masks were handed out to rally-goers as they entered the event, but wearing them was not enforced, the New York Times' Astead Herndon reports. Social distancing markers were used at rally entrances, but social distancing was not required for attendees inside the event. Temperature checks were given for those entering the rally.

were handed out to rally-goers as they entered the event, but wearing them was not enforced, the New York Times' Astead Herndon reports. Social distancing markers were used at rally entrances, but social distancing was not required for attendees inside the event. Temperature checks were given for those entering the rally. 250 Oklahoma National Guard members worked with local police and the state highway patrol to monitor the rally.

members worked with local police and the state highway patrol to monitor the rally. The president has specified that face coverings at the event are optional, telling Axios' Jonathan Swan on Friday: "I recommend people do what they want."

Of note: The event was originally billed as a massive gathering that could attracts tens of thousands outside as well as the 19,000-capacity in the arena. But those larger crowds didn't materialize and Trump and Vice President Mike Pence canceled plans for outdoor speeches.

Tim Murtaugh, a campaign spokesperson, blamed protesters for interrupting the plans and attempting to "frighten off" Trump supporters. "Sadly, protesters interfered with supporters, even blocking access to the metal detectors, which prevented people from entering the rally," he said.

Tulsa Police take Sheila Buck into custody a security checkpoint entrance on June 20. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Oklahoma National Guard at the BOK Center on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

People wait to attend Trump's rally on June 20. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

People wait to attend Trump's rally on June 20. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rally-goers in a waiting area outside a rally entrance on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Eric Trump does an interview at the BOK Center on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

