Chris Christie says it's "undeniable" he got COVID from Trump

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said in an interview with PBS that he believes it's "undeniable" he got COVID-19 from then-President Trump last year.

Driving the news: Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed in his new book that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 26, 2020 — six days before it was publically announced on Oct. 2. Christie tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 3, 2020.

The former governor had spent days leading up to his diagnosis helping Trump with debate prep, attended an indoor briefing in the White House and was at the formal nomination for Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden.

What he's saying: In a "Firing Line" interview that's set to air Friday, Christie said that it's "inexcusable" Meadows didn't tell them about Trump's positive COVID test and instead saved it for his book.

"I would have worn a mask if I knew that," Christie said. "We knew everybody in that room, except for the president, was getting tested every day. We didn't know what the president's testing regimen was."

"So if Mark Meadows knew that somebody that I was sitting across from for four days had popped the positive test, [he] should have told us," he added.

"He didn't tell us," Christie said. "I went into the hospital in the intensive care unit. He didn't call and tell me. So I think that's inexcusable."