Chris Christie says it's "undeniable" he got COVID from Trump

Chris Christie. Photo: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said in an interview with PBS that he believes it's "undeniable" he got COVID-19 from then-President Trump last year.

Driving the news: Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed in his new book that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 26, 2020 — six days before it was publically announced on Oct. 2. Christie tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 3, 2020.

What he's saying: In a "Firing Line" interview that's set to air Friday, Christie said that it's "inexcusable" Meadows didn't tell them about Trump's positive COVID test and instead saved it for his book.

  • "I would have worn a mask if I knew that," Christie said. "We knew everybody in that room, except for the president, was getting tested every day. We didn't know what the president's testing regimen was."
  • "So if Mark Meadows knew that somebody that I was sitting across from for four days had popped the positive test, [he] should have told us," he added.
  • "He didn't tell us," Christie said. "I went into the hospital in the intensive care unit. He didn't call and tell me. So I think that's inexcusable."
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Shawna ChenAndrew Solender
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows sues Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters after a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Nov. 18, 2020. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and all nine members of the Jan. 6 select committee on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The move comes less than a day after the committee moved to hold Meadows in contempt for refusing to cooperate with its investigation of the Capitol riots.

Andrew Solender
Dec 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 committee to start contempt proceedings against Meadows

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee plans to move forward with contempt proceedings against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for his refusal to comply with the panel's subpoena.

Why it matters: The committee has used the threat of contempt — and the associated financial and reputational costs — to try to ensure evasive witnesses sit for their depositions.

Rebecca Falconer
Dec 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Roger Stone won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone speaking in front of the Supreme Court on Jan. 5 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone won't cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and will invoke the Fifth Amendment right not to testify, his attorney said Tuesday evening.

Why it matters: The announcement, first reported by ABC News, came hours after former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said he wouldn't cooperate with the probe.

