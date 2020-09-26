Trump introduces Amy Coney Barrett as nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Trump announced he's nominating federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Why it matters: She could give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the high court, and her nomination sets in motion a scramble among Senate Republicans to confirm her with 38 days before the election. Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have the votes to confirm Barrett with the current majority.

What they're saying: "I stand before you today to fulfill one of my highest and most important duties under the United States Constitution: the nomination of a Supreme Court justice," Trump said Saturday.

He noted that Barrett will be first mother of school-age children to serve on Supreme Court.

"Amy coney Barrett will decide cases based on the text of the constitution as written," Trump said. "As Amy has said, being a judge takes courage. You are not there to decide cases as you may prefer. You are there to do your duty and to follow the law wherever it practice take you. That is exactly what Judge Barrett will do on the U.S. Supreme court.”

Barrett said, if she is confirmed, she pledges "to respond the responsibilities to the best of my ability."

"I love the United States, and I love the United States Constitution. I'm truly humbled at the prospect of serving on the Supreme Court," she noted.

"Judges are not policymakers, and they must be resolute in setting aside any policy views they might hold."

"If confirmed, I would not assume the role for the sake in my own circle or certainly not for my own sake. I would assume the role to serve you. I would discharge the judicial oath which requires me to administer justice without respect to persons."

The big picture: Barrett, a 48-year-old steadfast social conservative, could push the court further to the right for decades to come.