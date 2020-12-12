Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

China unveils new emissions and clean energy pledges

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday pledged to cut carbon emissions per unit of economic output by over 65% by 2030 and boost the share of nonfossil fuels in energy consumption to roughly 25% by then.

Why it matters: China is by far the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, and the announcement offers new specifics about the country’s existing climate targets. However, the pledge includes a slightly strengthened emissions intensity target, and some environmentalists’ immediate response to the overall package was lukewarm

  • The pledge follows Xi's surprise announcement in September that China would aim to be carbon-neutral by 2060 and have its emissions peak before 2030.
  • Today Xi also offered expanded targets on renewable power and forest growth.

Driving the news: His announcement came at a virtual summit marking the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate deal.

  • The UN hosted the event with the U.K., which is hosting the next round of global climate talks next year, and several other nations.

China’s emissions have been on a generally upward march this century and surpassed the U.S. in the mid-2000s, though they dipped slightly this year, per a major analysis released on Thursday.

Yes, but: "This is an incremental step towards the right direction, but more needs to be done to align near term action and China's carbon-free vision," said Li Shuo, a China analyst with Greenpeace, of China's vow to strengthen its targets under the Paris agreement.

He said in an email exchange that China should aim to have its absolute emissions peak before 2025, compared to their pledge last year of a peak sometime before 2030.

And via Bloomberg, Byford Tsang of the climate think tank E3G said: “While this is a step in the right direction, it falls short of what is required to achieve its 2060 neutrality target.”

The big picture: It's among the recent pledges that big emitters are rolling out in recent weeks and days.

  • EU officials yesterday reached a deal to cut emissions 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, though many specifics about implementing the plan remain to be worked out.
  • Also yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. would end support for fossil fuel projects overseas.
  • The U.K. vowed to "end export finance, aid funding and trade promotion for new crude oil, natural gas or thermal coal projects, with very limited exceptions."

The intrigue: The Trump administration did not have anyone speak at the summit. President-elect Biden is vowing not only to rejoin the Paris agreement but also to rally countries to take new steps.

  • "I’ll immediately start working with my counterparts around the world to do all that we possibly can, including by convening the leaders of major economies for a climate summit within my first 100 days in office," Biden said in a statement today.
  • Biden is also vowing aggressive new U.S. policies, though his agenda — which includes 100% carbon-free power by 2035 — faces huge hurdles, especially the long odds of moving sweeping legislation.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
21 hours ago - World

EU leaders agree to cut carbon emissions at least 55% by 2030

Steam and smoke rise from the Belchatow Power Station in Rogowiec, Poland. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

European Union leaders have agreed to cut net carbon emissions at least 55% from 1990 levels by 2030, European Council President Charles Michel announced on Friday.

The big picture: The agreement eased concerns among Eastern European countries, including Poland, that rely heavily on coal, while putting the EU on a path toward its goal to be climate-neutral by 2050.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

UN secretary urges world leaders to declare "climate emergency"

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday implored world leaders to declare states of "climate emergency" until "carbon neutrality is reached," per Reuters.

What he's saying: Speaking at a virtual summit on the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate agreement, Guterres criticized wealthy countries for spending 50% more of their pandemic recovery cash on fossil fuel production and consumption, as opposed to low-carbon energy.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kevin Rudd
Dec 11, 2020 - World
Expert Voices

China has politics too: Xi Jinping prepares for make-or-break decade

Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

While Americans were fixated on the U.S. presidential election, another major political event was happening in China: the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Central Committee’s crucial Fifth Plenum meeting.

The big picture: The plenum underlined a further consolidation of Xi Jinping’s political hold on the party, lauding Xi as China’s “great navigator and helmsman,” a term last used for Mao Zedong. It also approved the outline of China’s all-important next Five-Year Plan for 2021-2025, and set 15-year goals out to 2035.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!