Omicron variant detected in Brazil and Japan

Brazil and Japan became on Tuesday the latest countries to report cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Why it matters: The arrival of the "variant of concern" in the two countries underscores the difficulties governments are facing as they seek to reopen economies stalled by nearly two years of pandemic restrictions in the era of global air travel.

The big picture: Since the variant was identified by scientists in South Africa earlier this month, Omicron cases have been confirmed across Europe, Canada, Israel, Hong Kong and Australia. The U.S. was among several countries to impose travel restrictions on southern African nations in response.

Dutch scientists confirmed Tuesday the variant had been circulating in the Netherlands before it was discovered in South Africa.

What's happening: Health officials in Brazil on Tuesday reported two positive test results for Omicron, confirming the first cases of the variant in Latin America, per Reuters.