Omicron variant in the Netherlands before being discovered in South Africa

Dutch health officials announced Tuesday that they have discovered two cases of the new Omicron variant in the country dating back to Nov. 19 and Nov. 23, days before the variant's detection was announced by South African scientists.

Why it matters: Although the Netherlands announced that it had discovered more than 10 Omicron cases last Sunday, the discovery of these new, older cases means the variant was already spreading in Western Europe before Omicron's existence was publicly known.

The big picture: While the cases announced over the weekend were traced to passengers who had recently traveled from southern Africa, officials said it's not yet clear whether that's the case with the older samples.