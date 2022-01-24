Sign up for our daily briefing

U.K. PM orders inquiry into Muslim lawmaker's discrimination claim

Rebecca Falconer

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London, England, last week. Photo: Ian Vogler/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office announced Monday that he's ordered an inquiry into allegations from a Conservative Member of Parliament that she was fired from a ministerial job due to her Muslim faith.

Driving the news: Nusrat Ghani told the Sunday Times she was informed by a government whip that she was fired from her position as a junior transport minister in February 2020 after her "Muslimness was raised as an issue" and that her faith made colleagues feel "uncomfortable."

  • The government's chief whip, Mark Spencer, tweeted that Ghani was referring to him, but added the allegations were "false" and "defamatory."

What they're saying: "The Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made by Nusrat Ghani MP ... the Prime Minister takes these claims very seriously," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Flashback: Johnson has faced criticism for his past writings in a newspaper column that compared veiled Muslim women to "letterboxes" and was pressured during a leadership debate that year to agree to an independent investigation into widespread Islamophobia in the Conservative Party, per Axios' Zachary Basu.

  • He apologized then for any "hurt and offense" caused by Islamophobia within his party. The inquiry reported in 2021 that anti-Muslim sentiment was "a problem" in the Conservative Party, but it found no evidence of institutional racism.

The big picture: The Cabinet Office inquiry into Ghani's allegations comes as senior civil servant Sue Gray prepares to release her findings into allegations of lockdown-defying parties at the prime minister's official residence, 10 Downing Street — which has prompted dozens of Conservative MPs to call for Johnson to resign.

  • Roughly a dozen Conservative MPs allege Conservative whips have "engaged in blackmail" with MPs they believe are trying to oust Johnson, but Downing Street has said there would be no inquiry into this as there's "no evidence" to support the claims, per the Guardian.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Zachary BasuJennifer Koons
Updated 1 hour ago - World

State Department orders evacuation of U.S. diplomats' families from Ukraine

From left, undersecretary for political affairs Victoria Nuland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. chargés d'affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien during a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv. Photo: Yevhen Liubimov/ Ukrinform/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The State Department will begin evacuating families and nonessential staff from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv this week, according to a travel advisory published Sunday evening.

The latest: The United Kingdom's Foreign Office announced Monday it was also withdrawing some embassy staff and dependants from Ukraine's capital "in response to the growing threat from Russia," but added the British Embassy would remain open.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Virginia attorney general fires Jan. 6 investigator from university post

McIntire Amphitheater at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia. Photo: Robert Knopes/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The lead investigator for the Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the Capitol riot has been fired from his position as the University of Virginia's counsel by the state's new Republican attorney general, per the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Democrats say the removal of Tim Heaphy from his post after some three years while he's on leave from the university to investigate the insurrection is likely "retribution" for the House probe — an accusation strongly denied by the office of state Attorney General Jason Miyares (R).

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
7 hours ago - World

Taiwan's military scrambles jets after detecting 39 Chinese warplanes

J-20 stealth fighter jets in Zhuhai in the Guangdong Province of China last year. Photo: Chen Jimin/China News Service via Getty Images

Taiwan's defense force said 39 Chinese warplanes flew into its Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sunday.

Why it matters: The largest Chinese air force incursion into the zone since October came a day after the U.S. and Japanese navies conducted a joint exercise in the Philippine Sea.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow