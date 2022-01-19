Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be ousted from power within the week, after a longtime ally compared him to Neville Chamberlain in a stunning rebuke in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Driving the news: Johnson is under immense pressure from the public and his own Conservative Party over allegations that he lied about lockdown-breaking parties in his Downing Street home.
- His position is growing more tenuous by the hour; dozens of Conservative MPs have called for him to resign, creeping close to the 15% minimum needed to trigger a vote of no confidence.
- Moments before Johnson entered Parliament to face the debate on Wednesday, a Conservative MP elected in 2019 dramatically crossed the floor to join the opposition Labour Party.
- Then came the intervention from David Davis, who served as Brexit Secretary from 2016 to 2018.
What they're saying: "I expect my leaders to shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take. Yesterday he did the opposite of that. So, I will remind him of a quotation which may be familiar to his ear: Leopold Amery to Neville Chamberlain," Davis teed off from the back-benches:
"You have sat there too long for all the good that you have done. In the name of God, go."
Why it matters: If Johnson is forced to resign in the coming days, Davis's speech will likely be viewed as the catalyst for his downfall.
- He is the most senior Conservative member of Parliament (MP) to demand Johnson step down, intensifying a rebellion initially sparked by lawmakers elected during the 2019 election that swept Johnson into Downing Street.
- Davis was first elected to Parliament in 1987, when Margaret Thatcher was still prime minister, and ardently supported Johnson throughout his campaign to deliver Brexit — Johnson's signature achievement, and the main reason he had commanded the support of his party throughout multiple scandals.
Flashback: Leopold Amery's use of the quote — which was invoked for the first time by Oliver Cromwell in 1653 — came during the Norway Debate in 1940, when the then-pro-appeasement Prime Minister Chamberlain was under fire for the trajectory of Britain's war against Hitler.
- Chamberlain resigned days later, paving the way for Winston Churchill to become prime minister.
- Johnson, who wrote a biography of Churchill, responded implausibly to Davis's broadside: "I must say to him, I don’t know what he is talking about."
What to watch: Johnson has deferred all questions on the parties to an ongoing independent investigation by a civil servant, the results of which could be published any day now. If the findings are as damaging as many expect, it could unleash a flood of new calls for his resignation.