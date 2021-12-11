Why it matters: The search trends provide a window into how the national conversation about racial justice has shifted over the course of this series.

The share of Google searches about Black Lives Matter spiked shortly after Axios launched its Hard Truths series — but those have been overtaken by searches about critical race theory in recent months.

A national awakening over systemic racism in the aftermath of George Floyd's death gave way to a backlash, with many Republicans criticizing — or attempting to ban — ways of teaching about racism in the classroom.

Meanwhile, most of the underlying, systemic issues plaguing Americans of color have stayed the same.

By the numbers: Over the past year, Google searches related to BLM peaked around the time of the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol, then slowly declined.

There was far more search interest in BLM last year following the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others — as well as months of nationwide protests and riots.

Interest in critical race theory started rising in March, as news outlets (especially conservative-leaning ones) began drawing attention to the issue.