6. Critical race theory overtakes Black Lives Matter on Google searches

Data: Google Trends; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

The share of Google searches about Black Lives Matter spiked shortly after Axios launched its Hard Truths series — but those have been overtaken by searches about critical race theory in recent months.

Why it matters: The search trends provide a window into how the national conversation about racial justice has shifted over the course of this series.

  • A national awakening over systemic racism in the aftermath of George Floyd's death gave way to a backlash, with many Republicans criticizing — or attempting to ban — ways of teaching about racism in the classroom.
  • Meanwhile, most of the underlying, systemic issues plaguing Americans of color have stayed the same.

By the numbers: Over the past year, Google searches related to BLM peaked around the time of the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol, then slowly declined.

  • There was far more search interest in BLM last year following the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others — as well as months of nationwide protests and riots.

Interest in critical race theory started rising in March, as news outlets (especially conservative-leaning ones) began drawing attention to the issue.

  • Search interest peaked in mid-June, when the Florida State Board of Education banned the teaching of critical race theory in public schools.
  • It spiked again in November around the time of Glenn Youngkin's gubernatorial win in Virginia, after a campaign that focused on critical race theory and other education issues.
