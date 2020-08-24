59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: I don't blame Trump for COVID crisis but for walking away

In his first interview since announcing Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, Joe Biden told ABC's David Muir he doesn't blame President Trump for the pandemic but for "walking away and not dealing with the solutions."

Why it matters: Trump has been criticized for his administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak. The U.S. has the highest confirmed cases of the coronavirus and deaths.

What he's saying: Biden said, "I don't blame him for the COVID crisis. I blame him for walking away and not dealing with the solutions. The idea of saying that is gonna go away, this miracle's gonna happen."

  • "All the talk about the crazy things about bleach and using... I mean he hasn't listened to the scientists."

Chris Coons: Trump "can't simply blame China" to get U.S. out of pandemic

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) told "Fox News Sunday" that the U.S. "can't simply blame China as a way to get our country out of this pandemic and the recession and the chaos that's resulted from President Trump's failed response."

Why it matters: Coons was defending Joe Biden for not focusing on the rise of China and its abuses this past week during the Democratic National Convention, claiming that Biden has frequently addressed China on the campaign trail.

Louisiana evacuations begin as Gulf Coast braces for 2 potential hurricanes

Flooding in Tabarre township caused by Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti on Sunday. Photo: Sabin Johnson/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Several Louisiana parishes issued mandatory evacuations Sunday as the U.S. Gulf Coast prepared for two intensifying storms that have been pummeling the Caribbean over the weekend.

Why it matters: Per the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Marco, upgraded from a tropical storm on Sunday, and Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday, are set to hit the same area of U.S. coast days apart this week, as the country continues to respond to the pandemic.

FDA announces emergency authorization of plasma treatment for COVID-19

Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

The FDA announced Sunday it will grant an emergency use authorization (EUA) of convalescent plasma as a treatment for the coronavirus, one day after President Trump accused the agency of slow-walking the development of vaccines and therapeutics to hurt him politically.

The state of play: The authorization for plasma, which is safe but not yet proven to work on COVID-19, had been on hold after federal health officials intervened with the FDA last week and argued that the current data on the effectiveness of the treatment was too weak, the New York Times reported.

