Biden: I don't blame Trump for COVID crisis but for walking away

In his first interview since announcing Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, Joe Biden told ABC's David Muir he doesn't blame President Trump for the pandemic but for "walking away and not dealing with the solutions."

Why it matters: Trump has been criticized for his administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak. The U.S. has the highest confirmed cases of the coronavirus and deaths.

What he's saying: Biden said, "I don't blame him for the COVID crisis. I blame him for walking away and not dealing with the solutions. The idea of saying that is gonna go away, this miracle's gonna happen."