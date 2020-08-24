Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) presented a united front against President Trump, even as ABC's Robin Roberts and David Muir pushed them on topics of race and more.

The big picture: One of the key moments during the early days of the Democratic primary race, Harris directly challenged Biden over busing and school segregation. Harris said, "There are real racial disparities that are rooted in systemic racism and a failure to address the truths that may be difficult truths. Joe Biden does that. And he is doing that. He is addressing these truths."

What they're saying:

On picking Harris to be his vice president, Biden said he asked her what former President Barack Obama asked him: "I want you to be the last person in the room om every major decision because I know she will not be intimidated by the Oval Office."

Biden also said, " I didn't feel pressured to select a Black woman...what I do think is that the government should look like the people, look like the country."

"You know, we talk about what it means to be progressive. Joe rally walks the talk...Joe, in selecting a woman of color to be his vice president, what an audacious move. The audacity of Joe Biden, to actually just make that decision and then follow through on it."

— Sen. Kamala Harris

On race and policing in the U.S., Harris defended Biden and said he has been "outspoken on those issues."

Biden responded to Trump's claims that he would defund the police and said he doesn't want to defund the police but "I think they need more help. The vast majority of the police, they're ashamed of what they saw. But you have to take action and it has to be national...I'm gonna represent everyone, whether they voted for me or not."

Roberts: So when you have a running mate who makes comments like "you ain't Black," it leads some people to say, "he just doesn't get it."

Harris: Listen, when Joe and I talk about the state of America, he has a deep sense of awareness and knowledge about racial disparities, inequities, and systematic racism. And Joe speaks the words and actually knows how to say the words "Black Lives Matter."

Contrary to what the president of the United States, the current president of the United States does, which is to stoke hate and division full-time and has never spoken those words and will never speak the words "Black Lives Matter."



On the issue of the U.S. Post Office, Harris said, "I don't necessarily believe anything [Postmaster General Louis DeJoy] has said when he says that what he has done has had no effect."

House Democrats have raised flags over changes DeJoy made to USPS, which he has since said won't be in effect till after the election. They worry these changes could further cause delays.

Harris closed the interview saying, "We see them. We see them. We see that father and mother who are sitting at their kitchen table after the kids go to bed, and they're wondering how they're gonna pay the rent in September."

"We see the 1 in 5 mothers in America who, right now, is describing her children under the age of 12 as being hungry. We see the eyes of the children in our own families and in our communities and in our country who -- who have optimism. And they have the capacity and they have brilliance, but they need a government that invests in their education and takes it seriously. We see the people and I think that's what the people deserve."

