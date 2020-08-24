20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden and Harris respond to attacks from Trump campaign

Sen. Kamala Harris said during an ABC interview broadcast Sunday that President Trump called her "nasty" as a distraction and Joe Biden also addressed his attacks on him.

Details: In the interview Sunday evening with ABC's David Muir, Biden said of Trump questioning the former vice president's mental fitness to lead: "watch me."

  • Addressing Trump calling her "nasty," "a madwoman" and more, Harris said: "There is so much more about what comes out of Donald Trump's mouth that is designed to distract the American people from what he is doing every day that is about neglect, negligence and harm to the American people."

Of note: If elected, Biden would be the oldest president sworn into office at the age of 78. Biden's mental fitness has previously been questioned whenever he stuttered, but he has previously said stuttering isn't to blame for his verbal mishaps.

Rashaan Ayesh
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Coons: Trump "can't simply blame China" to get U.S. out of pandemic

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) told "Fox News Sunday" that the U.S. "can't simply blame China as a way to get our country out of this pandemic and the recession and the chaos that's resulted from President Trump's failed response."

Why it matters: Coons was defending Joe Biden for not focusing on the rise of China and its abuses this past week during the Democratic National Convention, claiming that Biden has frequently addressed China on the campaign trail.

Fadel Allassan
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Campaign official says Biden hasn't been tested for coronavirus

Joe Biden has not received a coronavirus test, his deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

Why it matters: Bedingfield said Biden has not had the virus, but she did not clarify how that was determined without a test. Participants in Democratic National Convention events in Wilmington, Delaware, were required to take COVID-19 tests for three consecutive days, according to BuzzFeed News.

Margaret Talev
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-SurveyMonkey poll: The Biden-Harris bounce

Jill Biden, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the DNC. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden gained ground with skeptical Democrats and a key slice of independents during the Democratic National Convention, a SurveyMonkey poll for Axios finds.

Why it matters: It’s so important for Biden to actually turn out Democrats. And the intensity of Trump voters is still stronger than Biden voters.

