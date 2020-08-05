Florida surpasses 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

Florida has reported over 500,000 total confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, according to the state's health department.

Why it matters: Florida joins California as the only two states to surpass this milestone. Texas, which is reporting the third-most confirmed cases in the country, is not far behind, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Where it stands: More than 7,600 people have died from the virus in Florida, and over 28,000 have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. The state added over 5,400 new cases on Wednesday.

California surpassed 500,000 cases on Aug. 1, and there are currently over 466,000 infections in Texas.

