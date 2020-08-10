The European Centre of Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warned on Monday that the continent is seeing a "true resurgence" in coronavirus cases and recommended that affected countries consider reimposing certain restrictions.

Why it matters: Many European countries, including former global hotspots Italy and Spain, were able to successfully curb the spread of COVID-19 over the summer through stringent lockdown restrictions and a phased reopening. The ECDC warned that the "recent increase" in infections is a result of countries relaxing their social distancing and other mitigation measures.

What they're saying: "Countries that are now observing an increase in cases, after having lifted their control measures following a temporary improvement in the epidemiological situation, should consider re-instating selected measures through a phased, step-wise and sustainable approach," the ECDC said in a "rapid risk assessment."

"Assessment of risk at local level is important, taking into consideration the epidemiological situation, local services and lessons learned regarding the impact of previous measures."

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is natural for people to become fatigued and reduce compliance with public health measures."

The state of play: Ukraine, Romania and the United Kingdom are among the countries that reported more than 1,000 new cases on Sunday. Poland, Belgium and the Netherlands reported more than 500.