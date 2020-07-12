New York City health officials reported zero new coronavirus deaths on Sunday for the first time since the state's first death was recorded on March 11, according to NBC New York.

Why it matters: Once the epicenter of the U.S. and global outbreak, New York successfully flattened its curve and has thus far proven to be a model for how states can safely and cautiously lift lockdown restrictions.

The big picture: In total, New York state has reported over 401,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 32,000 deaths. Meanwhile, infections are surging in states across the Sunbelt that moved to quickly reopen after the initial outbreaks, with Florida reporting a record-breaking 15,000 new cases on Sunday.

