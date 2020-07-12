2 hours ago - Health

NYC reports zero coronavirus deaths for first time since pandemic hit

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

New York City health officials reported zero new coronavirus deaths on Sunday for the first time since the state's first death was recorded on March 11, according to NBC New York.

Why it matters: Once the epicenter of the U.S. and global outbreak, New York successfully flattened its curve and has thus far proven to be a model for how states can safely and cautiously lift lockdown restrictions.

The big picture: In total, New York state has reported over 401,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 32,000 deaths. Meanwhile, infections are surging in states across the Sunbelt that moved to quickly reopen after the initial outbreaks, with Florida reporting a record-breaking 15,000 new cases on Sunday.

Fadel Allassan
7 hours ago - Health

Florida smashes single-day record for new coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

Florida reported 15,299 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday — a new single-day record for any state, according to its health department.

The big picture: The figure shatters both Florida's previous record of 11,458 new cases and the single-state record of 11,694 set by California last week, according to AP. It also surpasses New York's daily peak of 11,571 new cases in April, and comes just a day after Disney World reopened in Orlando.

9 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus testing czar: Lockdowns in hotspots "should be on the table"

The Trump administration's coronavirus testing coordinator Adm. Brett Giroir said on ABC's "This Week" that "everything" — including the "stringent lockdowns" that many governors implemented in March and April — should be "on the table" in states where new infections are skyrocketing.

Why it matters: President Trump said in June that the U.S. "won't be closing down the country again" — a view shared by many Republicans who believe that the economic damage caused by stay-at-home orders was too great to justify a second round of lockdowns.

Rashaan Ayesh
6 hours ago - Health

Ex-FDA chief projects "apex" of South's coronavirus curve in 2-3 weeks

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that he expects the coronavirus outbreaks in Southern states like Texas, Florida and Arizona to reach their apex in the next two to three weeks — but warned that this would likely be followed by an "extended plateau," as seen in places like Brazil.

Why it matters: Southern states were among the first to reopen after lockdowns in March and April and are now experiencing a surge in cases. Gottlieb said that while the death rate has been lower than it was in the spring, it's likely to increase to over 1,000 new deaths a day as infections seep into older populations.

