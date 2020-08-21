Florida's coronavirus death toll tops 10,000

A lab technician handling blood samples inside a lab for a coronavirus vaccine in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Florida's death toll from the coronavirus exceeded 10,000 on Thursday, according to the state's department of health.
Why it matters: It is the the fifth state to report 10,000 or more deaths, per Johns Hopkins University data. Others include New York, New Jersey, California and Texas. Florida has more than 580,000 COVID-10 positive residents as of Thursday.