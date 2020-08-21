57 mins ago - Health

Florida's coronavirus death toll tops 10,000

A lab technician handling blood samples inside a lab for a coronavirus vaccine in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Florida's death toll from the coronavirus exceeded 10,000 on Thursday, according to the state's department of health.

Why it matters: It is the the fifth state to report 10,000 or more deaths, per Johns Hopkins University data. Others include New York, New Jersey, California and Texas. Florida has more than 580,000 COVID-10 positive residents as of Thursday.

Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
16 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus hotspots keep improving

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Naema Ahmed, Danielle Alberti, Sara Wise/Axios

The coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. continues to slow, driven by significant progress in the South and Southwest, where cases skyrocketed earlier this summer.

Why it matters: All of the second-order controversies consuming the U.S. — like whether to open schools for in-person instruction — would be easier to resolve if we could get the virus under control and keep it there.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
6 hours ago - Health

What's needed to prevent a COVID-flu nightmare

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

With the flu season just around the corner, medical experts are worried about the likelihood of battling a COVID-19 pandemic and the influenza season at the same time.

The big picture: There are two main scenarios: a winter from hell with overwhelmed hospitals, unknown effects from virus co-infections, misdiagnoses resulting in wrong treatments, and a surge in deaths, or a flu season mitigated by COVID-19 measures and other steps people still have time to take.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

