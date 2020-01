Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for president on Sunday.

Why it matters: With Jayapal's endorsement, Sanders has the backing of both CPC co-chairs, after Rep. Mark Pocan endorsed him last week. He also has the support of influential progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.