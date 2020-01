The board's deliberations were for the first time documented in a special episode of "'The Weekly," the FX network's NYT documentary TV series.

The big picture: NYT deputy editorial page editor Kathleen Kingsbury said in a series of tweets this month that the Times editorial board was putting all pre-endorsement 2020 candidate interviews on the record for the first time because "we aim to make it our most transparent endorsement process to date."

"The 2020 election is beginning in the shadow of voter suppression, a presidential impeachment, not to mention climate change and escalating foreign conflicts," she said in one Twitter post. "Voters have a lot to think about in this election cycle, and we want to help."

The reaction: The New York Times faced both criticism and applause for its decision to air the process on television. While some readers lauded the paper for its transparency, others argued that it turned the process into a spectacle, akin to a sports draft pick.

"Whatever you think of the ⁦@nytimes⁩’ eventual endorsement, the amount of disclosure/transparency about the process (a TV show, articles, transcripts, videos, tweets, etc.) is unprecedented. Only four years ago, this was all a mystery," Washington Post media reporter Paul Farhi tweeted.

In an interview with Farhi, Kingsbury conceded the "reality is when you bring TV cameras into any meeting, people’s behavior changes." She added, "I’m still wondering if we should have done this on TV or if we should have just released the transcripts."

