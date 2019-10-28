Why it matters: It's a welcome boost for Sanders as polls indicate his popularity has slipped.

Tlaib is the third member of the quartet of freshman Democratic lawmakers known as The Squad to endorse Sanders, after Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) did so earlier this month.

The big picture: Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) has yet to endorse anyone. She's waiting to see what happens in the Democratic primary race and "would be willing to endorse anyone" against President Trump, the Boston Globe reports.

Go deeper: Bernie Sanders on the issues, in under 500 words