Why it matters: It's a major coup to be endorsed by 3 of the 4 members of the influential "squad," the rising stars of the Democratic Party. Ocasio-Cortez, who worked on Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign, in particular holds great influence and has 5.5 million Twitter followers.

The endorsements from the star freshman lawmakers would be a welcome boost for Sanders, who was starting to flag in the 2020 election polls.

The big picture: Sanders teased during Tuesday's Democratic debate and on Twitter that there would be a "special guest" at his New York rally.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

